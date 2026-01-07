Dawson Knives balances automation & tradition to sustain American manufacturing amid economic turmoil

Commitment to American Craftsmanship – Despite 10-15% supplier price hikes, Dawson Knives refuses to compromise quality, using CNC machining, AI-driven production, and advanced metallurgy (copper Damascus, differential heat treatment) to offset inflation.

In an exclusive interview on Brighteon.com, John Roy of Dawson Knives revealed how his family-owned business is navigating rising costs and economic instability while maintaining its commitment to American-made craftsmanship. Despite warnings of 10-15% supplier price hikes, Dawson Knives refuses to compromise on quality, leveraging CNC machining, AI-driven production, and innovative metallurgy—such as copper Damascus and differential heat treatment—to offset inflation pressures.

Roy, a third-generation knife maker, emphasized the company’s dedication to durable, heirloom-quality blades as a hedge against the disposable economy. With a Black Friday sale offering discounts up to $23 per knife, Dawson Knives stands as a testament to principled business in an era of financialization and globalist-driven decline.

Inflation & Supply Chain Pressures

Roy confirmed what many Americans already suspect: official inflation numbers are misleading. While government reports claim inflation is under control, Dawson Knives faces 10-15% price increases from suppliers—forcing competitors to cut corners by using thinner steel or cheaper materials.

“We’re seeing manufacturers reduce steel thickness while keeping prices the same,” Roy explained. “But we refuse to compromise. Instead, we invest in automation and efficiency to maintain our standards.”

Unlike corporations that exploit cheap overseas labor, Dawson Knives remains committed to U.S.-sourced materials, including MagnaCut steel—a high-performance alloy developed by American metallurgist Larry Thomas. However, tariffs and supply chain disruptions threaten availability, with MagnaCut sheets now costing over 3,000 up from 1,200 just a few years ago.

Automation Without Layoffs: The Christian Business Model

While many corporations replace workers with AI, Dawson Knives takes a different approach—augmenting human labor rather than eliminating it.

“We’re not firing anyone,” Roy stressed. “Instead, we’re raising wages and training employees to work alongside AI and CNC machines.”

Key automation strategies include:

Palletized CNC machining —running Haas machines overnight without human intervention.

AI-driven production scheduling —optimizing inventory and anticipating demand.

Automated customer service—handling after-hours inquiries while maintaining human support during business hours.

Roy emphasized that Christian values guide their business philosophy: “We’re a ministry first, a business second. Integrity matters more than profit.”

The Fight Against Disposable Consumerism

In an era of planned obsolescence, Dawson Knives champions lifetime tools—blades designed to last generations, not months.

“People are waking up,” Roy said. “They’re tired of buying cheap junk from China. They want real value—something they can pass down to their kids.”

Their newest lineup—featuring stone-washed finishes, G10 handles, and differential heat treatment—embodies this ethos. Each knife undergoes hand-finishing, ensuring precision that mass-produced blades can’t match.

The Future: Decentralization vs. Globalist Control

Roy warned of centralized economic threats, from fraudulent government grants to corporate virtue signaling.

“Companies that lack principles won’t survive,” he said. “The ones that do will be those rooted in faith, self-reliance, and American craftsmanship.”

As AI and automation reshape industries, Dawson Knives proves that technology can empower rather than enslave—when guided by moral conviction.

Where to Find Dawson Knives

In a world of deception and decline, Roy’s message is clear: “Produce things that matter. Stand on principle. And never compromise.”

Final Thought: In an age where globalists push cheap disposables and digital enslavement, Dawson Knives represents resistance—one blade at a time.

