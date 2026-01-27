The Health Ranger's newsletter

Gloria Harjes
4h

Mike,

Let's wait until all the information is there before judging

1 reply
Jack Finch's avatar
Jack Finch
4h

As a multiple combat veteran and later reserve LEO in Kansas I acknowledge your points about responsibility and training... Like you, BTDT. However I would suggest waiting for the evidence to be revealed by the investigation before making pronouncements though. There are a number of videos of the shooting, more may become available over time as we saw with the earlier Good shooting. I did hear the word "Gun!" shouted and an apparent CBP officer exit the struggle with what appeared to be Mr. Pretti's Sig P320 which may have suddenly fired from a malf? What effect did that have on the other officers struggling with Mr. Pretti? I don't know but I can imagine. My point? You raise valid concerns. A court may decide this was a lawful shooting or there could be prosecutions. I don't even know who shot Pretti or how many officers may have fired and hit him. Do you? So I caution, wait for the evidence to be revealed and then make your accusations / allegations. I don't like what happened BUT IMO, Mr. Pretti was not an innocent in this event. He made decisions that cost him his life. I do not believe that you or I or your followers would have made the choices he made; and therein lies a significant aspect for your commentary sir. Be safe and thank you for raising valid questions that need answers and action.

