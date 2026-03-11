Decentralize TV Interview with Julia McCoy: AI Avatars, Automation, and the Future of Business

In this episode of Decentralized TV, hosts Mike Adams and Todd Pittner interview Julia McCoy, an AI consultant and entrepreneur who leverages AI automation to enhance productivity and personal freedom. McCoy discusses her journey from escaping a restrictive upbringing to building a successful AI-driven business, emphasizing how AI can liberate individuals from traditional work structures. She highlights her use of AI avatars—digitally rendered versions of herself—to handle tasks like content creation, allowing her to focus on higher-value activities. McCoy also addresses concerns about AI’s societal impact, stressing the importance of ethical transparency when deploying AI tools and the need for decentralization to prevent corporate or governmental control over advanced technologies.

The conversation explores broader implications of AI, including job displacement, the rise of decentralized AI models, and the ethical dilemmas posed by increasingly sophisticated AI systems. McCoy advocates for a balanced approach, where individuals harness AI to augment their capabilities while maintaining critical thinking and personal sovereignty. The hosts and guest also touch on the potential risks of AI merging with human identity, particularly in the context of transhumanism and surveillance. The episode concludes with practical advice for viewers: embracing AI as a tool for empowerment, prioritizing decentralized solutions, and staying vigilant against centralized control mechanisms that could threaten individual freedoms.

