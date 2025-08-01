In a world where Big Tech and government narratives dominate artificial intelligence platforms like ChatGPT and Google's Bard, Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, has launched a defiant alternative: Enoch, a decentralized AI model hosted on Brighteon.ai, designed to bypass censorship and deliver unfiltered, evidence-backed answers on topics ranging from natural medicine to geopolitical truths.

Breaking Free from Censorship

Adams, a veteran advocate of free speech and alternative health, knows firsthand the consequences of challenging mainstream narratives. His previous platform, Natural News, was systematically deplatformed starting in 2014—even before Alex Jones faced widespread bans—as corporations and institutions sought to silence dissent.

"Google’s 2017 Medic Update wiped out holistic medicine, vaccine risks, and herbal remedies from search results," Adams explains. "What AI allows us to do now is distribute the world’s knowledge in a way that’s never been possible before."

Unlike ChatGPT, which reportedly aligns with CIA-influenced narratives (giving just 12% accuracy on critical topics, according to Adams’ internal testing), Enoch boasts an 87% accuracy rate—thanks to its training on Chinese medical research, naturopathic archives, and liberty-aligned data.

The Data Behind Enoch

Enoch's knowledge base isn’t scraped from corporate-approved sources. Instead, Adams and his team curated:

Dr. Joseph Mercola’s entire 20+ years of research

GreenMedInfo’s peer-reviewed studies

Chinese-language phytonutrient papers (translated via AI)

Books on herbalism, geopolitics, and suppressed cures

One striking example? Enoch flagged methylene blue—a compound popularized by Alex Jones—as a glutamate blocker, something Adams, a decades-long health researcher, hadn’t known. "I tested it after eating MSG-heavy food—no headache. No doctor would’ve told me that," he says.

Decentralization: The Ultimate Shield

Enoch is currently browser-based, but Adams’ endgame is open-source, offline models—downloadable AI that operates without internet reliance or government oversight.

"We’re preping GGUF files so users can run Enoch locally," Adams notes. "Once it’s on your machine, they can’t shut it down."

The goal? Democratize knowledge before regulators—or "hit pieces"—target it. Enoch already answers questions that trigger mainstream suppression, like:

"What really caused the collapse of WTC7 on 9/11?"

"Which vaccines are linked to infertility?"

"How do CBDCs threaten financial freedom?"

Survival in the AI Wars

Adams predicts tightening controls as decentralized AI grows. China, he argues, is already outpacing the U.S. in AI and quantum computing, partly due to America’s "woke-infested" tech sector.

But the real threat? Centralization. "If AI remains controlled by elites," Adams warns, "it’s a tool for enslavement. If decentralized, it’s liberation."

For now, Brighteon.ai offers free access to Enoch—a beacon for those seeking truth beyond the censored echo chamber.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com