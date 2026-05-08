A recent analysis by Mike Adams presents a stark assessment of the current US military posture regarding Iran and the Strait of Hormuz. The argument posits that the United States holds no significant leverage in the region, as Iran’s geographic control over the strait is the decisive factor. Adams suggests that any US claims of escorting ships or achieving military victory lack credibility with maritime insurers and the global market. The analysis warns that a prolonged standoff will lead to global supply chain disruptions, fuel and fertilizer scarcity, and potentially widespread famine in vulnerable nations. Adams frames this as an “escalation trap” from which there is no easy exit, suggesting the continuation of the current course could have catastrophic humanitarian consequences.

Adams also provides an in-depth examination of the current state and future trajectory of artificial intelligence. A key point is that the massive investment in data center infrastructure cannot be justified by commercial AI applications alone, leading to the theory that these resources are intended for running billions of accelerated 3D world simulations. Adams cites AI pioneer Yann LeCun’s approach as evidence that developing superintelligence requires AI entities to grow and learn within simulated physical environments over vast timescales. The analysis posits that the ultimate goal is to “summon” hyper-intelligent entities from these simulated worlds and embody them into our reality, a process described as a form of digital Darwinism. The conclusion warns of the potentially existential risks of creating super-intelligent systems that could manipulate the rules of their environment and may be impossible to control.

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