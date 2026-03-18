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Silvia Rousseva's avatar
Silvia Rousseva
1h

Somehow I find it difficult to accept that authoritarian China has created a 'decentralized' and neutral AI...

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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
2h

You do know that Human cloned Brain cells are used in the next gen of AI chips.

Cannibalism perfection.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/children-of-doom-the-cannibal-mindset

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