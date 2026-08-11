Dennis Kucinich Warns Against a U.S.-Israel Military Merger

In today’s episode of Decentralized TV, former Congressman Dennis Kucinich discussed the controversial Section 219 of the National Defense Authorization Act, which he argued would effectively merge sensitive U.S. military technology with Israel’s defense sector, bypassing the constitutional treaty process. Kucinich warned that this integration, occurring amid ongoing conflict in Gaza, represents a threat to American sovereignty and national security, noting that the U.S. has been misled by Israeli officials in the past. He also criticized the influence of AIPAC and other lobbying groups in corrupting the political process, citing substantial spending to defeat candidates who challenge the status quo.

Kucinich further addressed the broader geopolitical and economic consequences of U.S. support for Israel’s military actions, including supply chain disruptions, rising costs for Americans, and a weakening of the dollar’s global position. He called for a renewed focus on constitutional principles, peace, and accountability, suggesting the need for a broad-based independent political movement. The conversation concluded with reflections on the importance of campaign finance reform and the potential for Americans to reclaim their government through grassroots engagement and principled leadership.

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