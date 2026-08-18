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Silvia Rousseva's avatar
Silvia Rousseva
4m

It's been done by design. The end-goal: to starve people into submission. Sadly, it's working...

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Cag3db1rd- Lunatic Fringe Farm's avatar
Cag3db1rd- Lunatic Fringe Farm
6h

Yesterday morning in Glenpool, Oklahoma, 3 storage tanks caught fire from a lightning strike. These were the huge tanks at an oil field. I'm concerned what that will do to our already scarce oil.

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