Diesel Crack Spread Screams Red Alert for U.S. Economy + Gerald Celente Interview

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, Mike Adams warns of a severe economic threat driven by a widening imbalance in the diesel market. He explains that while the White House can manipulate crude oil prices, the “diesel crack spread”—the difference between crude oil and diesel fuel prices—has surged to a record $102 per barrel, compared to a historical average under $10. This indicates a severe shortage of diesel, which is essential for trucking, agriculture, construction, railways, and mining. Adams attributes the crisis to the permanent closure of two U.S. refineries in 2025, the loss of heavy crude oil imports necessary for diesel production, and geopolitical disruptions affecting global supply. He warns that even if crude oil remains affordable, diesel prices could reach $8-10 per gallon, driving inflation across all consumer goods and potentially leading to rationing.

Mike Adams also emphasizes the rapidly accelerating capabilities of artificial intelligence, urging viewers not to fall behind. He demonstrates how he used local AI hardware and custom programming to produce a music video that would have cost $400,000 just a few years ago for about a dollar’s worth of electricity. He distinguishes between an AI investment bubble—which he agrees is overvalued—and AI technology itself, which he says is improving at a dizzying pace and is not a bubble. He provides practical advice for getting started with local AI tools, such as downloading LM Studio or Anything LLM, and recommends running models on personal hardware for privacy and uncensored access. Adams concludes that those who fail to learn and use AI will become obsolete quickly, as the pace of advancement far exceeds that of past technological shifts.

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