Diesel Crisis Worsens for the West Coast, and A.I. IPOs Target Sucker Investors

On today’s episode. Mike Adams analyzes the potential for a diesel fuel crisis in California, arguing that the state is facing a severe supply shortage due to a combination of factors. Adams cites data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showing that distillate fuel oil inventories on the West Coast are at critically low levels, roughly one-quarter of what the Gulf Coast holds. This shortage is attributed to the closure of three major California refineries since 2024, which removed nearly 600,000 barrels per day of refining capacity, combined with the state’s opposition to new pipelines, which forces it to rely on in-state refining and imported fuel tankers. Adams concludes that while California will not experience a complete collapse of diesel supply, the situation will lead to severe price hikes, likely reaching $10 per gallon for both gasoline and diesel, along with significant economic impacts on food prices and construction costs.

Adams further discusses the potential expiration of a Jones Act waiver in August as a critical factor that could worsen the crisis, and warns of possible “lockdown light” restrictions on fuel purchases. Additionally, Adams shifts focus to financial markets, characterizing current IPOs for companies like SpaceX and OpenAI as part of a “massive.com bubble” and a fraudulent stock market. Adams argues that the valuations for these companies are not justified by their revenue models and predicts a major market collapse. To safeguard assets, the speaker strongly recommends investing in gold and silver, stating that the dollar will continue to lose value and that these metals are a more stable store of wealth than stocks.

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