Diesel Emergency Declared, Anthropic IPO Announced, Author Interview on Global Depopulation Agenda

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, Mike Adams discussed the impending initial public offering of the AI company Anthropic, warning that the company’s financial disclosures reveal significant risks. Adams noted that Anthropic is seeking a valuation near two trillion dollars but is burning through billions of dollars annually with an unclear revenue model, as 24 percent of its revenue comes from just two customers who could easily switch to rival open-source models. He argued that open-source AI offers key advantages, including lower cost, data privacy, and fewer content restrictions, making it a growing threat to proprietary services like Anthropic and OpenAI. Adams also criticized the inability to project future costs of these proprietary services and accused OpenAI of stealing user prompts. He concluded by advising listeners to avoid investing in the Anthropic IPO, predicting the company may eventually collapse and be acquired by a larger firm.

The episode also covered Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s declaration of a fuel emergency, which permits the use of agricultural diesel in road vehicles. Adams explained that the order will temporarily make red dye diesel legal for highway use, potentially saving drivers money at the pump while the state faces prolonged diesel scarcity due to refinery limitations and ongoing conflict in the Strait of Hormuz. He predicted the shortage could last into 2027 and noted that enforcement of diesel tax rules would be challenging once the emergency order ends. In a broader segment on automation and AI, Adams argued that technocrats openly plan to replace most human labor with robots and AI agents, but that the promise of universal basic income for displaced workers is a lie, as governments and corporations see humans as competing for resources needed by data centers. He warned that the goal is mass depopulation, not a golden age of abundance, and urged viewers to prepare for survival by stockpiling supplies, acquiring skills, and relying on decentralized technology.

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