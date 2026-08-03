Diesel Shortage Warning, Power Grid Failures and the AI Superintelligence Race

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, an urgent special report was presented, with host Mike Adams analyzing the current diesel scarcity situation. Adams reported that Shell Oil CEO Wael Sawan admitted on CNBC that “the price signals are that we are short on diesel and gasoline.” Adams explained that refineries are choosing to produce more profitable jet fuel over diesel, and that diesel prices are being kept artificially low by the White House to create a false impression of abundance, which discourages refineries from shifting production to diesel. He warned that this has led to refineries running at over 100% capacity by skipping scheduled maintenance, a practice he described as dangerous, citing past refinery explosions such as those at BP Texas City in 2005 and Marathon Petroleum in 2024 that were linked to deferred maintenance. Adams predicted that diesel shortages could begin within two months, leading to severe disruptions in transportation, agriculture, food delivery, and construction, and urged viewers to stockpile diesel, food supplies, and prepare off-grid energy solutions like solar generators.

In later segments, Adams was joined by Zach Vorhies and Todd Pittner for a discussion on AI and national security. Vorhies highlighted the U.S. military’s declaration of an “AI-first military” and warned that autonomous drones and robots would render human soldiers obsolete on the battlefield. He also discussed AI safety concerns, noting that major developers are seeking government regulation to protect their monopolies, and argued that some AI systems are deliberately made to appear dangerous in order to justify banning open-source models. Vorhies further warned that AI is poised to break encryption protocols like AES and RSA far more quickly, and that the NSA is believed to be storing all internet traffic for later decryption. The episode also featured an interview with Clayton on the fragility of the U.S. electric grid, where Adams attributed the vulnerability to decades of climate alarmism and policy failures that canceled pipelines and power plant construction. He emphasized that China has surged ahead in energy production and AI infrastructure due to its focus on building diverse power sources, while America remains dependent on a grid he described as “engineered” to fail. Adams recommended that individuals invest in off-grid solar systems with modern battery storage to achieve energy independence and bypass government control.

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