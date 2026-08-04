DNA Defense Nutrients, Military Draft Agenda and David Morgan on Metals vs. Fiat Currencies

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, Mike Adams delivered a range of updates, including an analysis of New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ new government-subsidized grocery program, which aims to reduce food prices by up to 30% for city residents. Adams criticized the initiative as a form of food rationing that requires shoppers to show identification, highlighting what he described as an inconsistency where New York City does not require ID to vote but would require it to purchase basic groceries. He argued that such artificially low pricing would likely lead to shortages, drawing comparisons to centrally planned economies and warning that similar dynamics could emerge in other sectors, such as energy markets, where price suppression might also create supply disruptions.

The episode also featured a segment on recent advancements in AI technology, particularly the release of Minimax H3, a local video generation model that Mike Adams praised for its speed and quality. He demonstrated the model’s ability to generate cinematic content from minimal reference material. Additionally, Adams reported on new research related to chlorella and spirulina, noting that chlorella has the highest percentage of nucleic acids among foods, which are important for DNA repair, and that spirulina’s phycocyanin content enables the body to produce expensive antioxidants like superoxide dismutase. He promoted an upcoming free course titled “Genetic Survival,” which will cover dietary and nutritional strategies for protecting and repairing DNA, including methods relevant to radiation exposure and spike protein toxicity.

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