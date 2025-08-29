Doc Pete Chambers enters Texas Governor race: Veteran & anti-trafficking activist vows to decentralize medicine, secure border

Green Beret veteran, counter-human trafficking activist, and faith-based leader Dr. Pete Chambers has officially launched his campaign for Texas governor, positioning himself as a defender of constitutional rights, state sovereignty, and decentralized governance. In an exclusive interview with Brighton.com, Chambers outlined his mission to dismantle centralized medical corruption, combat human trafficking, and push for Texas’ energy independence—a message resonating with voters tired of political theatrics and corporate influence.

From Battlefield to Border: A Leader Forged in Crisis

Chambers, a 39-year military veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, returned home to Texas only to witness the erosion of liberty under what he describes as a "unit party" system—a corrupt fusion of political elites, globalist corporations, and bureaucratic tyranny. His wake-up call came during COVID-19, when he witnessed soldiers coerced into taking experimental vaccines, some suffering severe injuries or even death.

"They fired me for doing informed consent," Chambers revealed, referencing his dismissal for standing against forced medical mandates. "If they’d do that to me—a Green Beret—what are they doing to the rest of America?"

Now, Chambers is taking his fight to the governor’s mansion, pledging to:

Decentralize Medicine: End Texas Medical Board censorship of alternative treatments (like ivermectin) and empower citizens with nutrition-based healthcare.

Secure the Border: Deploy citizen-led task forces to halt human trafficking cartels exploiting Texas’ southern frontier.

Restore Energy Independence: Oppose globalist "green energy" scams choking Texas’ oil and gas industry while pushing for small modular nuclear reactors and honest money (gold-backed Texas currency).

Dismantle AI Exploitation: Stop foreign-controlled data centers (like Microsoft’s Abilene project) draining Texas’ water supply for globalist AI agendas.

Texas vs. the "Unit Party"

Chambers didn’t mince words about the deep-state-aligned GOP establishment, accusing Governor Greg Abbott of political theater on issues like border security and property taxes.

"Abbott talks tough, but where’s the action?" Chambers asked, citing the 300,000+ missing migrant children trafficked under Biden’s policies—many vanishing after being handed to NGOs with ties to the U.N. and USAID.

He also blasted Abbott’s hypocrisy on ivermectin: "The same governor who banned it for troops now wants it over-the-counter? That’s not leadership—that’s opportunism."

Citizen-Led Governance & the "1836 Movement"

Chambers’ campaign hinges on citizen-led task forces, bypassing lobbyists and corporate donors. His boldest proposal? A Texas Space Administration—partnering with Elon Musk to keep space tech under state sovereignty.

"Why let D.C. control our future? Texas can lead," he declared, urging supporters to donate 1836 (symbolizing Texas’ founding year) or $1,836 to fuel his grassroots movement.

The Stakes: Texas as America’s Last Stand

Chambers warned that if Texas falls to globalist-controlled politicians, America’s breadbasket—and constitutional republic—could collapse.

"This isn’t just about Texas. It’s about stopping the New World Order," he said, invoking the Alamo’s legacy of defiance. "We either fight now, or our children won’t have a country left."

How to Support

Visit: DocPeteChambers.org

Donate: Help Chambers "liberate Texas from the unit party."

Share: This interview to spread the message of decentralization, sovereignty, and freedom.

Final Thought: As Chambers put it—"The Republic of Texas never died. It’s time we act like it."

