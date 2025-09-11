Dollar under pressure amid gold and crypto growth

The U.S. dollar—propped up for decades by debt, deception, and military coercion—is facing its final reckoning as BRICS nations accelerate their gold-backed trade system while dumping dollar reserves. China has ordered insurers to hold physical gold, Russia trades energy in yuan, and Bitcoin surges as a hedge against central bank manipulation. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve’s fraudulent job reports and COMEX silver delivery failures reveal a rigged system on life support.

With Treasury markets buckling under $38 trillion in unpayable debt and the petrodollar crumbling, experts warn of hyperinflationary chaos—where only gold, silver, and decentralized assets will survive the elite-engineered collapse. The question isn’t if the dollar dies, but who will be left holding the bag.

The Death of the Petrodollar

For decades, the U.S. dollar’s dominance was secured by the petrodollar system—forcing oil transactions to be settled in USD. But BRICS nations, led by China and Russia, have been systematically dismantling this arrangement. Russia now trades energy in yuan, bypassing Western sanctions, while China mandates its insurers to hold 1% of reserves in physical gold—a move set to spike global demand by 25%.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s surge reflects growing distrust in central banks. As Treasury yields collapse and debt spirals out of control, institutional investors are fleeing into hard assets—gold, silver, and crypto—recognizing that fiat currencies are on borrowed time.

COMEX Silver Failures & Gold Revaluation

Recent COMEX silver deliveries revealed a 54-million-ounce shortfall, exposing the paper silver market as a fraud. Similarly, gold’s official valuation remains absurdly outdated at 42 per ounce, while market pricesexceed 2,400.

Rumors swirl that the Trump administration may push for gold revaluation—adjusting the Treasury’s books to reflect real prices—potentially covering $15-17 trillion in debt overnight. But this would only delay the inevitable: a full financial reset.

The Fed’s Last Gasps

The Federal Reserve continues to manipulate markets with fake jobs reports, including a recent 911,000-job revision—a number eerily reminiscent of the 9/11 false flag. Meanwhile, the U.S. banking system teeters on collapse, with zero reserves and delinquencies surpassing 2008 levels.

Stablecoins collateralized by Treasuries are being used to artificially prop up demand, but the BRICS exodus from dollar-denominated assets is unstoppable. As Treasury auctions fail, the Fed will have no choice but to print hyperinflation into existence.

The Coming Chaos

With France burning, Japan’s economy collapsing, and the UK facing IMF bailouts, the West’s financial system is unraveling. The U.S. middle class is being crushed, while elites push digital ID, CBDCs, and food rationing—tools of control in a post-dollar world.

Gold and Bitcoin remain the ultimate hedges—uncounterfeitable, decentralized, and outside the system’s grasp. As the globalists rush to impose their one-world digital currency, those holding physical assets will be the only ones left standing when the dust settles.

The dollar’s demise is no longer a conspiracy—it’s a mathematical certainty. The only question left is: Will you be prepared?

