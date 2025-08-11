Don Huffines announces bold plan to 'Doge Texas' spending in comptroller bid

At Ron Paul’s 90th birthday celebration, Texas comptroller candidate Don Huffines unveiled a sweeping campaign pledge to "Doge Texas" by slashing wasteful spending, advancing property tax relief, and leveraging the state’s gold and silver depository to promote sound money. The longtime fiscal conservative and former state senator framed his bid as a rescue mission for taxpayers. "The money belongs to Texans—not the government," Huffines declared in an exclusive interview with Brighteon.com.

Rooting Out Fraud and Waste

Huffines, a successful real estate developer turned political disruptor, vowed to scrutinize every dollar flowing through the comptroller’s office—a staggering 355,000 per minute in state expenditures. "We’re spending over 500 million a day. If elected, I’ll root out the fraud and abuse bleeding Texans dry," he said, promising to target inefficiencies in Texas’s two largest budget items: Health and Human Services (70% of spending) and education.

His "Doge Texas" mantra draws inspiration from Trump-era efforts to dismantle bureaucratic bloat. Huffines pointed to his own record in the Texas Senate, where he spearheaded investigations that shut down a corrupt Dallas agency with a $100 million annual budget and secured prison sentences for six officials. "This isn’t theoretical. I’ve done it before," he said.

Property Tax Relief Through Surplus Reallocation

With Texas homeowners reeling from soaring property taxes—Huffines cited a 23% average hike on his own commercial properties last year—he proposed reallocating state surpluses to ease the burden. "I won’t call it a ‘surplus.’ It’s an overcharge. We need to return that money through school tax relief," he explained, outlining a 10-year phaseout plan requiring "courage and fiscal discipline."

Critically, Huffines emphasized that the comptroller’s bully pulpit could pressure legislators to act. "The comptroller doesn’t make laws, but I’ll expose the waste and push for solutions," he said, earning nods from supporters like Sen. Ted Cruz and Vivek Ramaswamy, who’ve endorsed his campaign.

Gold, Silver, and the Future of Texas Currency

A vocal advocate for sound money, Huffines pledged to fast-track the state’s gold and silver depository system—a sleeper provision of 2023’s transactional precious metals law. While the statute allows the comptroller to enable gold-backed "credit cards" for everyday spending, it doesn’t require action. "If I win, I’ll activate it Day One," Huffines said. "Competition to fiat currency strengthens economies."

The system would let Texans hold bullion in the state depository, then spend its value via insured, audited debit cards—effectively creating a parallel, inflation-resistant currency. "This isn’t just about Texas. It’s a model for the world," Huffines added, echoing Ron Paul’s decades-long warnings about fiat money’s risks.

The March 3rd Showdown

With early voting beginning in February and the GOP primary on March 3rd, Huffines urged supporters to mobilize. "This is a bottom-up movement—like Ron Paul’s revolution," he said, urging donations (any size) at DonHuffines.com. A win would position him as a fiscal watchdog ahead of November’s general election, where he’d face Democrat Janet Dudding.

Why It Matters: As federal debt spirals and the dollar weakens, Texas’s gold-backed alternative—combined with Huffines’ promises of transparency—could redefine state finance. "The goal isn’t just smaller government," Huffines concluded. "It’s better government."

