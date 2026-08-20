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Dr Monica's avatar
Dr Monica
7hEdited

Absolutely VALID! it is great to write, remind and share these ideas... Human species is threatened to the core.

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Susie's avatar
Susie
3h

I don't want to date a man who cowardly does what he is told out of fear.

Examples: Cover your face with a stupid face diaper, let someone stick a long swab up your nostril and give you an injection of poison toxins.

Women need strong men.

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