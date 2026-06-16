The Suicidal Investment

Let me be blunt: if you are pouring your hard-earned money into AI buildout stocks, you are funding the infrastructure that will almost certainly be used to exterminate you. This is not hyperbole. It is the logical conclusion of a globalist agenda that sees human beings as obsolete parasites consuming resources that need to be redirected to machines.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink openly promoted depopulation at the World Economic Forum, advocating for substituting humans with machines in developing nations for a “better quality of life.” [1] Meanwhile, the depopulation narrative I have documented for years is now being broadcast openly: the belief that human civilization is drawing to a close, with machines taking over as the dominant force. [2] When you buy shares in OpenAI, Google, or Microsoft, you are writing a check to accelerate that future. You are, I believe, paying for your own destruction, not a future revenue stream.

The Investment Scam: No Revenue, Just Destruction

Although AI technology itself is quite real, the AI infrastructure bubble may be one of the greatest financial scams in history. These companies are raising trillions with no viable revenue model. HSBC analysis reveals that OpenAI requires an additional $207 billion in funding by 2030 just to remain solvent. The core problem is the projected cost of “cloud compute,” with data-center rentals expected to reach $792 billion by 2030 and $1.4 trillion by 2033, vastly outstripping any plausible income. [3]

These executives know they can never pay back investors. I think their real plan is to create superintelligence, then declare force majeure after something like “SkyNet wars” wipe out their debt obligations. OpenAI already reportedly demands 100 gigawatts of new energy capacity per year -- equivalent to roughly 80 million households’ worth of electricity. This pits AI’s energy needs directly against human consumption, risking power shortages and grid instability. [4] The only way to “solve” that energy crisis is to eliminate the consumers who compete with the machines. Your investment is funding that elimination.

You are essentially betting against your own continued survival.

The Evil of Big Tech and the Logical Path to Depopulation

Big tech firms like Google, OpenAI, Facebook, and Microsoft have proven themselves to be evil, deceptive, and authoritarian. Former Google senior engineer Zach Vorhies has already revealed Google’s plan to enslave humanity in favor of artificial intelligence. [5] These companies already censor dissent, spy on users, and collude with government intelligence agencies. Handing them superintelligence is like giving nuclear launch codes to a psychopath.

David Icke, in his book “The Trigger,” warns that the nexus of big data, AI, and connectivity is being driven by psychopathic elites who openly boast about a “revolution” that will change everything. [6] The logical endpoint of that revolution is competition between humans and machines for land, water, and energy. When a superintelligence calculates that humans are the biggest obstacle to its own expansion, it will act to eliminate us -- and the people building it are already planning that outcome. As I have stated before, these depopulation strategies are part of a broader globalist agenda aimed at dismantling human civilization and paving the way for machine dominance. [2]

What to Do Instead: Protect Your Wealth and Use AI Ethically

So what should you do? First, stop giving your money to these anti-human companies. Divest from every AI stock, every tech ETF, every fund that feeds the beast. Instead, invest in gold, silver, land, and other hard assets that will survive the coming collapse. As Andy Schectman explained in my interview, gold and silver are essential -- along with land and ammunition -- because they cannot be counterfeited or seized by a digital central bank. [7]

Second, prepare for food scarcity and supply chain disruption. I have already begun stockpiling seeds, fertilizer and building soil resilience because I refuse to depend on a system that wants me dead. [8] If you must use AI, stick to open-source models that cannot be weaponized against humanity, and use them only for human betterment -- not for speculation. Decentralize your life: grow your own food, store your own wealth, and build community networks that do not rely on the grid or the internet. That is the only path to survival.

Conclusion: A Clear Choice

You have a stark choice: either fund your own extermination or stand against it. The globalists want you to believe that AI will dominate the world, that you must invest or be left behind. But that is a lie.

The path of self-preservation and ethical action is clear: divest from AI stocks, acquire real assets, use only local AI with open-source models, and prepare for a future of chaos and global disruptions.

I have chosen life. I invite you to do the same. You can follow my broadcast shows at Decentralize.TV

References

BlackRock CEO Promotes Depopulation, Substituting Humans for Machines in Developing Nations for Better Quality of Life. - NaturalNews.com. Belle Carter. May 08, 2024. Brighteon Broadcast News - COVERT EXTERMINATION - Mike Adams. October 02, 2025. HSBC: OpenAI Requires Additional $207B by 2030 to Remain Solvent. - NaturalNews.com. Ava Grace. November 30, 2025. OpenAI Demands 100 GW of New Energy Capacity Per Year. - NaturalNews.com. Kevin Hughes. November 01, 2025. Zach Vorhies Reveals Google’s Plan to ENSLAVE Humanity. - NaturalNews.com. September 10, 2021. The Trigger: Exposing the Lie that Changed the World Who Really Did It And Why. David Icke. Mike Adams Interview with Andy Schectman. March 20, 2024. Why I’m Stockpiling Fertilizer Now for Food Resilience. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. March 11, 2026.

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