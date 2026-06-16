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Paul Ramsek's avatar
Paul Ramsek
3h

1980 first hand heard from the radio while taking the bus to Highschool that scientists discovered that sound waves can make thing cold.

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Melanie Barbaro's avatar
Melanie Barbaro
9h

Great post, but I'm afraid we're not going to beat everything planned for control of the masses these evil demonic inspired individuals are prepared for any insurgencies the people can act on.

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