The Next Phase of Vaccine Fallout Is Here

The FDA has approved Moderna’s mRNA flu shot for adults aged 50 and older -- “marking the first time the agency has licensed a messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine for seasonal influenza” [1]. This reckless decision marks a terrifying escalation in the push to turn ordinary people into walking biochemical weapons factories.

How? Let me be blunt: this is not a vaccine. It is a biological weapon aimed at eliminating the people this government least wants to keep funding [2]. And they want you to call it a flu shot because that makes it sound routine.

The timing before Thanksgiving is no accident. The globalists want grandma injected and shedding all over her own family members before the holiday gatherings. The mainstream media and pharma will push these shots as “protection,” but I believe they are actually engineered to shed toxic alien proteins onto everyone around the recipient. This is the next phase of vaccine fallout, and it’s aimed squarely at the elderly.

mRNA Isn’t a Vaccine -- It’s a Cellular Hijacking Program

Calling mRNA shots “vaccines” is a deliberate lie. My research tells me they are gene-based weapon delivery systems wrapped in lipid nanoparticles that trick your cells into accepting alien instructions. “Unlike traditional vaccines that deliver killed or weakened viruses, this new generation of shots contains synthetic genetic instructions that command the body’s own cells to become viral protein factories” [3].

This is straight out of the transhumanist playbook. As Elana Freeland documents in her book, “The Registry of Standard Biological Parts is made up of Lego-like BioBricks, short pieces of synthetic DNA that send and receive signals, initiating the transcription of DNA into synthetic messenger RNA” [4]. Once inside, the mRNA hijacks your ribosomes, forcing them to churn out non-human spike proteins -- toxins your body was never designed to produce.

These are not dead virus particles or weakened germs from a petri dish. They are engineered biochemical payloads that persist in the body far longer than anything we’ve seen before. And because the spike protein is a toxin rather than a simple antigen, your own cells become the manufacturing plant.

The Shocking Science: How Long Grandma Keeps Shedding

Regulators knew much more than they told us. The public was consistently told the vaccines stayed “in the arm” and disappeared within a day or two, yet “regulators reviewing COVID-19 mRNA vaccines possessed data showing these products could travel throughout the body” [5]. The published literature reveals the full picture: the mRNA itself lingers for 30 to 60 days, and the intact spike protein circulates in plasma for about a month.

But the danger doesn’t end there. Spike fragments stay in the blood for up to six months. The S1 subunit -- the most toxic piece -- has been detected in monocytes up to eight months later. Most frightening of all, the S1 subunit has been found in blood plasma more than 700 days post-injection. That means a vaccinated grandmother could be shedding engineered bioweapons on her family for nearly two years.

Even the FDA’s own advisory panel knew the questions of harm were unresolved. As Karl Jablonowski, Ph.D., senior research scientist for Children’s Health Defense, warned after the 9-0 vote, “The unanimous vote guarantees a lot of really good questions of harm will have to be answered in the post-marketing period, when that harm manifests in the population” [6].

Even the establishment has been forced to admit the obvious. As Children’s Health Defense reports, “public health officials and news media are now walking back rhetoric that claimed those who were vaccinated would not catch COVID-19 or transmit it” [7]. If they lied about transmission before, why believe their assurances about this new mRNA flu shot? The shedding is real, it’s lasting, and it puts everyone around the recipient at risk.

This Is Depopulation by Social Engineering

I see this as a deliberate, evil design: turn loving grandparents into unwitting super-spreaders who poison their own bloodlines at holiday dinners. As I have said on my broadcast, “The purpose behind these modern vaccines, including those for COVID-19 and the recent mRNA injections like the RSV vaccine, is singular: infertility and death, essentially a form of depopulation” [8].

This isn’t speculation. As Andreas Moritz documented, “Bill Gates has been a staunch advocate of population reduction for many years, and according to his recent statement he apparently knows how to achieve it. Mass vaccinations have repeatedly shown to cause progressively weakened reproductive health and infertility among vaccinated populations in Africa and Asia” [9]. Now the same playbook is being deployed against Americans, with grandma as the delivery vector. (The FDA is specifically targeting the elderly with its new mRNA approvals.)

By exploiting human closeness, trust, and the instinct to hug and share food in social settings, the globalists hope to achieve what no robotic death squad could: mass depopulation carried out by the victims’ own families. Even the new HHS leadership knows the data are damning. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. canceled nearly $500 million in mRNA vaccine contracts, declaring, “The data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu” [10]. The Trump administration also canceled $766 million in Moderna bird flu contracts “citing safety and efficacy concerns” [11]. Yet the FDA approved this flu shot anyway.

What You Can Do: Protect Yourself and Your Loved Ones

The single best defense is to avoid anyone who takes the mRNA flu shot, especially during the first year after their injection. Some healthcare workers are fighting back, too. “A New Jersey appeals court ruled in favor of a nurse after she was fired for refusing a flu shot” [12]. If a nurse can stand her ground, so can you.

If your employer or institution demands the jab, quit. No job is worth becoming a bioweapon or risking the lives of everyone you love. Set clear boundaries with anyone who chooses to take these experimental injections -- protect yourself and your family first.

Support your body with nutrition, vitamin D, zinc, and DNA repair strategies. Consider chlorine dioxide for surface decontamination, because the threat of toxin shedding from jabbed people is real and lasting. The same natural health protocols that kept people alive through the COVID years will serve you now.

Say No to mRNA -- Don’t Shed on Me

Personally, I refuse to let the FDA, Big Pharma, or their depopulation allies turn my family into weapons. The only safe choice is to decline all mRNA injections. As I have urged my own family and friends, “stop getting vaccinated now and consider ways to mitigate the side effects of the spike protein already present in your system” [13].

Educate yourself and those around you. The evidence is out there -- but you must look beyond the heavily censored U.S. AI engines to find it. This is not fear-mongering; it’s reality. The flu is easy to handle with natural health. Engineered spike toxins are not.

Your grandmother deserves to live out her years in peace, not as a factory for alien proteins engineered by pharmaceutical companies that see her as nothing more than a revenue stream. Stay away from shedders, and keep your genetic code (and your blood) clean and intact.

I’ll be releasing a free course in the coming weeks about powerful, targeted nutritional strategies for DNA repair and preventing DNA lesions from radiation, 5G exposure and spike protein toxins. Watch for that announcement on NaturalNews.com or BrightVideos.com

References

Moderna’s mRNA Flu Vaccine Approved By FDA. - Zero Hedge / The Epoch Times. Rachel Roberts. August 6, 2026. The FDA Just Approved a Biological Weapon Aimed at the Elderly — and They Call It a Flu Shot. - NaturalNews.com. August 6, 2026. The Silent Shot: Uncovering the mRNA Flu Vaccine’s Hidden Toll on the Elderly. - BrightLearn.ai. August 6, 2026. Geoengineered Transhumanism. - Elana Freeland. When regulators knew more than they told: The untold story of mRNA vaccine biodistribution. - NaturalNews.com. June 3, 2026. Breaking: Moderna’s mRNA Flu Vaccine Gets Unanimous Thumbs-Up Despite Risks, Low Efficacy. - Activist Post. July 2, 2026. Unconscionable FDA Approves New COVID Vaccine. - ChildrensHealthDefense.org. Brighteon Broadcast News. - Mike Adams, Brighteon.com. Vaccine-nation: Poisoning the Population One Shot at a Time. - Andreas Moritz. Step in the Right Direction’: RFK Jr. Cancels $500 Million in mRNA Vaccine Contracts. - Children’s Health Defense. U.S. Cancels Contracts Worth $766 Million for Moderna Bird Flu Vaccine After ‘Rigorous Review’. - Children’s Health Defense. COVID OPERATION: What Happened, Why It Happened, and What’s Next. - Pamela A. Popper, Shane D. Prier. Health Ranger Report: Mike Adams covid vaccine message to family and friends. - Mike Adams, Brighteon.com. June 6, 2021.

Explainer Infographic

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com