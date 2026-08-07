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Northern Mainer's avatar
Northern Mainer
6dEdited

That’s good information, however, the rest of us closely co-mingle with co-workers, clients, customers, consumers, teachers, students, parishioners, family, neighbors. We sit closely at meetings, kiddos sports events, concerts and next to dental hygienist, pet vet, grocery lines. My point is, we have no idea who’s getting these or how to avoid this. Soooo, there’s that….

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Mark Wayne's avatar
Mark Wayne
6d

Nattokinase, Bromelain, K2, D3, and Turmeric.

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