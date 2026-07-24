Down the Rabbit Hole - Exploring Lucid Dreams with Robert Waggoner

In today’s episode of Decentralized TV, Mike Adams and Todd Pitner explore the phenomenon of lucid dreaming, defined as becoming consciously aware within a dream that one is dreaming. The episode features Robert Waggoner, author of books on the subject and founder of lucidadvice.com. Waggoner explains that lucid dreaming is a natural and spontaneous human experience, supported by scientific research since the 1980s. He highlights therapeutic applications, including the treatment of recurring nightmares from PTSD, where simply realizing one is dreaming and changing one element can end the nightmares. Waggoner also shares examples of individuals using lucid dreaming to overcome addiction and promote emotional healing.

The discussion delves into techniques for inducing and stabilizing lucid dreams, such as using the power of suggestion before sleep, maintaining a dream journal, and performing reality checks. Waggoner emphasizes that the dreamer’s beliefs and expectations shape the experience. He notes that lucid dreaming can be used for creativity, skill rehearsal in sports, and exploring one’s subconscious mind by asking questions within the dream. The hosts relate these concepts to broader themes of critical thinking and questioning reality in waking life, drawing parallels to AI hallucinations and the importance of mindful awareness. The episode concludes with a reminder that lucid dreaming is a free, accessible tool for self-improvement and personal exploration.

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