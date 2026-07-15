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EHFoundation
10h

Thanks Mike for concise update on situations of our Ignorant creations toward Depopulation Agendas up front in our faces for years. How Blind the Sheeple are with their noses stuck in the quagmire of our creations; Crimes Against Humanity!

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EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
3h

Darkness is here; upon all of US!

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