Dr. Andrew Kaufman Interview: Turpentine Therapy, Pine Medicine and Self-Reliant Healing (PART 2)

In today’s interview, Dr. Andrew Kaufman discusses the historical and therapeutic uses of turpentine, a distilled resin from pine trees, which was widely recognized in early medical literature for treating conditions like encephalitis and yellow fever. He explains that turpentine’s medicinal properties were suppressed after the Flexner Report shifted medicine toward pharmaceutical-based treatments, though it remains a potent healing agent with documented benefits in modern and historical contexts. Kaufman highlights studies showing turpentine’s protective effects against radiation and toxins, as well as its efficacy in treating skin conditions and respiratory issues like COPD. He emphasizes sourcing pure gum spirits of turpentine and cautions against adulterated products sold as paint thinners.

Kaufman also explores the broader role of tree-based medicines, such as frankincense, myrrh, and essential oils, in traditional healing systems worldwide. He advocates combining turpentine with DMSO—a solvent that enhances absorption through the skin—to address fat-soluble toxins, which he links to modern health issues like obesity. The discussion underscores the importance of natural, self-reliant healthcare, particularly amid concerns about pharmaceutical industry influence and supply chain instability. Kaufman’s course, Terrain: The Workshops, offers further insights into these methods, encouraging viewers to explore alternative therapies responsibly.

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