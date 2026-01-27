The Health Ranger's newsletter

The Health Ranger's newsletter
The Health Ranger's newsletter
Dr. Brody Miller: How Brain Injury Drives Addiction—and How to Heal It Naturally
0:00
-47:05

Dr. Brody Miller: How Brain Injury Drives Addiction—and How to Heal It Naturally

Mike Adams's avatar
Mike Adams
Jan 27, 2026

In today’s interview on Brighteon.com, Dr. Brody Miller, a naturopathic doctor and co-creator of the Addiction Rescue course, shared his personal journey of recovering from a traumatic brain injury (TBI) and addiction. After suffering a TBI in a violent altercation, he experienced seizures, memory loss, and depression, exacerbated by ineffective medications like Keppra. His turning point came when he discovered neuroplasticity—the brain’s ability to heal through nutrition, meditation, and vagus nerve stimulation—which allowed him to become seizure-free without pharmaceuticals.

The discussion emphasized that addiction is often rooted in brain chemistry imbalances, particularly dopamine dysregulation, rather than moral failings. Dr. Miller highlighted the role of lifestyle changes, including diet and stress management, in rewiring the brain. He also warned against the mental health risks of social media algorithms, “doomscrolling,” and exposure to violent media, which can amplify anxiety.

The Addiction Rescue course, available at RangerDeals.com, offers science-backed strategies for overcoming behavioral and substance addictions through natural dopamine regulation. Dr. Miller’s story underscores the importance of addressing root causes—like nutrition and trauma—rather than masking symptoms with medications. The interview concluded with a call for personal responsibility in mental and physical health, advocating resilience and holistic healing.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Adams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture