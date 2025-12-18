Spike Protein as Bioweapon – Dr. Braun compares COVID-19 mRNA vaccine spike proteins to VX nerve gas, citing their ability to replicate, invade tissues, and cause systemic damage to the heart, brain, and vascular system.

Renowned psychologist and biological threat analyst Dr. Tau Braun warns of neurological and immune system damage linked to COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, citing spike protein toxicity, immune conditioning, and nutrient deficiencies as critical threats to public health.

In a revealing interview with Mike Adams on Brighteon.com, Dr. Tau Braun, a leading expert in biological threat assessment, detailed alarming connections between COVID-19 mRNA vaccines and widespread neurological and immune dysfunction. Drawing from decades of research in psychology, immunology, and biowarfare, Braun outlined a framework explaining how these vaccines function as engineered bioweapons—with devastating long-term consequences.

Spike Protein as a Replicating Nerve Agent

Braun likened the spike protein—central to both SARS-CoV-2 and mRNA vaccines—to VX nerve gas, a lethal organophosphate derived from snake venom. Unlike traditional chemical agents, the spike protein is a self-replicating glycoprotein that hijacks cellular machinery to produce continuous toxins.

“The spike protein is essentially a replicating version of VX,” Braun explained. “It docks to receptors, invades tissues, and triggers systemic inflammation—damaging the heart, brain, and vascular system.”

This aligns with military research identifying the spike protein as a biological weapon, capable of inducing myocarditis, strokes, autoimmune disorders, and even cancer.

Immune System Conditioning: A Pavlovian Nightmare

Braun introduced his Glycan Antigen Conditioning Model, explaining how vaccines train the immune system to associate sugars (glycans) with danger—leading to chronic autoimmune responses.

“Vaccines pair antigens with sugars like sucrose and trehalose, creating a false Pavlovian memory,” Braun stated. “The immune system learns that sugar equals threat, triggering cytokine storms and microglial pruning—key factors in autism regression and neurological damage.”

This conditioning, he argued, is exacerbated by early antibiotic use and C-section births, which disrupt gut microbiomes and increase susceptibility to immune dysfunction.

Copper, Zinc, and the Battle Against Toxicity

Braun emphasized nutrient deficiencies—particularly copper and zinc—as critical vulnerabilities exploited by spike protein toxicity.

“Copper-zinc superoxide dismutase (SOD1) is the body’s frontline defense against oxidative stress,” he noted. “Spike protein disrupts these pathways, leaving cells defenseless.”

Natural solutions like quercetin (found in onions) and zinc ionophores help counteract toxicity by blocking spike protein replication. Braun also highlighted anti-venom protocols—using compounds like nattokinase and serrapeptase—as effective detox strategies.

A Call for Transparency and Accountability

Braun condemned the lack of regulatory oversight, citing suppressed data on ivermectin, zinc, and vitamin D—all proven to reduce COVID-19 severity.

“This isn’t medicine—it’s biowarfare,” Braun asserted. “If pharmaceutical companies knowingly concealed spike protein dangers, it’s a criminal conspiracy against humanity.”

Conclusion: A Fight for Survival

As governments and corporations push AI-driven depopulation agendas, Braun urged vigilance:

“They’re treating us like animals in a safari park. The only way out is through knowledge, community, and divine resilience.”

