Dr. Tracy Scott and Glenn Martin Interview: Healing Human Neurology with Iboga and Natural Medicine

In a recent interview on BrightVideos.com, host Mike Adams spoke with Dr. Tracy Scott, a nutritional scientist and founder of Revella Retreats, and Glenn Martin, a retreat participant, about the use of ibogaine in guided healing sessions. Dr. Scott, who holds a PhD in nutritional sciences and has a background in functional medicine, explained that ibogaine, a plant-based alkaloid, is distinguished from other psychedelics by its ability to promote neuroplasticity through biological renovation rather than just a temporary altered state. She emphasized that the molecule’s long half-life and its metabolite, noribogaine, allow for lasting neurological rewiring, particularly for conditions rooted in trauma, addiction, and PTSD. Martin, who has spent decades pursuing various healing modalities, described his week-long retreat in Costa Rica as one of the most profound experiences of his life, noting a lasting shift in his ability to be present and still, free from childhood fears of annihilation.

The discussion underscored the importance of rigorous pre-screening and integration in ibogaine therapy. Dr. Scott detailed her protocol, which includes functional testing, 12-lead EKGs, and careful weaning from medications like SSRIs and opioids, to ensure safety and suitability for each participant. She stressed that the ceremony itself is only part of the process, with the subsequent integration phase—including rest, journaling, and work with a clinical psychologist—critical for embedding insights into daily life. Martin highlighted that the retreat also involved a technology fast, which he found unexpectedly transformative, fostering a sustained sense of inner stillness. Both guests noted that ibogaine remains largely illegal in the United States, with limited research initiatives in states like Texas, requiring Americans to seek treatment abroad, such as at Dr. Scott’s facility in Costa Rica, which is housed on a former property of actress Linda Carter.

For more updates, visit BrightVideos.com