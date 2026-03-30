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TruthAndLight's avatar
TruthAndLight
5hEdited

The US is unconstitutionally in this war. The puppet President Trump is following orders to steal kill and destroy — not just Iran in the Middle East — but the Divided US 😱😢😞😞😞

Please everyone pray for our nation. No draft of Young Americans … pray that God will spare the US. We must turn back with full repentance to God and do —not just complain. Do something to stop this evil war .. pray non stop and honor God with all we do. Words, actions, thoughts. Deeds.

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Smacko9's avatar
Smacko9
41m

Seeing Trump Clearly ?

The Calculated Plan Behind the Iran War, Venezuela, and Greater Israel ?

https://savageminds.substack.com/p/seeing-trump-clearly

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911 Impotence led to virus scam subservience;

more killing, looting & treason For 'Greater Israel'

Project for A New American Century

PappaVaxx Warp-speed & Beyond! ;-)

https://archive.org/details/TRUMPSGREATESTFLIPFLOPOFALLTIM

https://www.google.com/search?q=Project+for+a+new+american+century+greater+israel

====

Israel Planned This War on Iran for 40 Years. Everything Else Is a Smoke Screen

https://www.unz.com/jcook/israel-planned-this-war-on-iran-for-40-years-everything-else-is-a-smoke-screen/

Mar 25, 2026

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