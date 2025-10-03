Economic instability drives gold demand as IRS faces widespread non-compliance

IRS Enforcement Based on Fear, Not Law: Peymon Mottahedeh asserts federal income tax laws were never intended for residents of the 50 states—only D.C. and territories—yet the IRS intimidates Americans into compliance through deceptive tactics.

As gold prices soar past $3,800 per ounce and silver follows suit, financial experts warn that the Federal Reserve’s reckless monetary policies—combined with accelerating global de-dollarization—are pushing the U.S. economy toward catastrophic instability. Meanwhile, Freedom Law School’s Peymon Mottahedeh reveals a stunning revelation: over 80 million Americans are refusing to file IRS 1040 forms, asserting that federal income tax laws were never legally intended for residents of the 50 states—only for Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories.

The IRS Fear Machine: Built on Lies

In an explosive interview with Mike Adams of Brighteon.com, Mottahedeh dismantled the IRS’s enforcement strategy, exposing it as a psychological operation rooted in fear rather than legal authority.

“The IRS is a failed, broken communist agency,“ Mottahedeh declared. “They deceive Americans into believing they owe taxes when the law—as written in 1913—only applies to D.C. and territories. By signing a 1040, you’re admitting guilt under oath, confessing to a debt that doesn’t legally exist.“

Adams recounted his own nightmare experience with IRS incompetence: after wiring tens of thousands in tax payments, the agency later claimed the funds never arrived—despite bank confirmation—and threatened asset seizures.

“Whether you comply or don’t comply, the IRS still threatens you,“ Adams noted. “Their system is designed to rob and enslave.“

The Great Tax Revolt

Mottahedeh’s research reveals that 80+ million Americans already refuse to file, overwhelming the IRS’s capacity to enforce compliance. With only 20 U.S. Tax Court judges, the agency is powerless against mass non-compliance.

“The IRS collapses when people stop believing in it,“ Mottahedeh explained. “Just like the Soviet Union imploded under its own corruption, the IRS will crumble once Americans realize they’ve been defrauded.“

His 7-step legal strategy empowers citizens to stop filing and halt payroll withholding—without fear of prosecution.

Gold & Silver: The Only Safe Haven

As faith in the dollar evaporates, precious metals are skyrocketing. Adams highlighted gold’s relentless climb toward $4,000/oz, a price unimaginable just years ago.

“The Federal Reserve is a privately owned cartel of banksters,“ Mottahedeh said. “They counterfeit money out of thin air while surveilling every transaction of ordinary Americans.”

With BRICS nations preparing a gold-backed trade system, the dollar’s global dominance is crumbling. Mottahedeh warned:

“When the dollar collapses, people will rush into gold, silver, and crypto. The U.S. government’s unfunded liabilities exceed $215 trillion—this system is eating its own tail.“

The Final Countdown

As stagflation ravages households—with food, housing, and energy costs spiraling—Mottahedeh and Adams agree: financial sovereignty is the only path to freedom.

“Your money is power,“ Mottahedeh urged. “Stop funding wars, corruption, and your own destruction. Educate yourself—because ignorance is slavery.“

With the IRS on the brink and the dollar in freefall, millions are waking up. The question is: Will you be part of the revolt—or the next victim of the collapsing system?

