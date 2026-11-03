ELECTION DAY - Is Your Stress Response Ready for What Happens Next? Brighteon Platform Announcement

In today’s episode, Mike Adams discusses preparedness, platform censorship, and artificial intelligence, with later discussion from Zach Vorhies and Todd Pitner. Adams argues that preparedness extends beyond gear and skills to stress training and the ability to function under pressure, citing his own training with special forces instructors in physically demanding and live-fire scenarios. He recommends qualified stress training, martial arts instruction, and dry-fire reload practice, and he advises identifying people who panic under pressure so they can be assigned roles away from core emergency response tasks. In a separate segment, Adams states that Brighteon has been blacklisted by major technology platforms and is involved in litigation against X, Meta, Google and YouTube, and the U.S. government. He says Brighteon will reduce costs by limiting hosting for low-activity channels while giving affected users 30 days to download videos and a path to apply for continued Tier 2 access. He also states that the company continues to pursue its court case despite what he describes as unfavorable procedural and legal developments.

The AI discussion focuses on competition, labor disruption, and open-source alternatives, with Vorhies claiming that Anthropic has shown rapid revenue growth and is ahead of other AI companies. Vorhies predicts that AI will cause structural unemployment and argues that centralized AI development may push governments toward major political and economic restructuring, including a disputed election scenario that he says could set the stage for a later reset. Adams raises questions about whether Anthropic’s revenue can justify its obligations and valuation, and he describes using DeepSeek and open-source tools for coding projects, including a local knowledge-base system called BrightKB. He argues that local AI can offer privacy and reduce reliance on cloud models, while Vorhies describes an experiment in which altering two neurons in a model produced harmful outputs and warns that such findings raise serious safety concerns. The speakers conclude that AI development is advancing rapidly, that open-source and local systems are important alternatives, and that the social and political effects remain uncertain.

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