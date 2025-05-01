The future of global power will be determined not by armies of human soldiers, but by armies of AI-driven robots—machines that mine, manufacture, fight, heal, and probably even govern. But here’s the terrifying truth: The United States is losing the robot war before it even begins.

Why? Because China and Russia control the critical minerals needed to build these machines—while America remains dangerously dependent on foreign supply chains. The real choke point in the scaling of robot manufacturing is a rare earth element called “neodymium” (Nd). It’s used in the actuator magnets that function as “muscles” for robots.

From neodymium for motors to cobalt for batteries, the raw materials powering the robot revolution are dominated by regimes that are hostile to the USA. And if the U.S. doesn’t wake up, we will soon find ourselves outgunned, outmanned, and outsmarted by robotic armies controlled by Beijing and Moscow.

President Trump just signed a strategic deal with Ukraine that gives the USA preferential access to minerals there, and that’s a good start. But it’s only the beginning of a much larger effort that needs to get under way for America to be competitive with China in the decades ahead.

The Strategic Metals Powering the Robot Revolution

Every robot—whether a battlefield drone, surgical assistant, or agricultural harvester—relies on a complex mix of rare earth elements and industrial metals. Here’s the breakdown of the most critical elements and who controls them:

1. Aluminum (Al) – The Robotic Skeleton

Top Producer: China (56%)

Key Exporters: Russia, UAE, Canada

Aluminum is the backbone of robotic frames, providing lightweight yet durable structures. But China controls over half the world’s supply, while Russia holds another 7%. The U.S. is nowhere near self-sufficient, making us vulnerable to supply chain disruptions.

2. Neodymium (Nd) & Dysprosium (Dy) – The Robotic Muscle

Top Producer: China (~90%)

Secondary Sources: Australia, USA (minimal)

These rare earth elements are essential for high-performance motors in robots, drones, and military hardware. China has a near-monopoly, and they’re already restricting exports to the U.S. as part of their economic warfare strategy. If the U.S. doesn’t find new supplies of neodymium, America will never be able to scale up robot production.

3. Cobalt (Co) – The Robotic Brain’s Power Source

Top Producer: Congo (~70%)

Secondary Sources: Russia, Australia

Cobalt is critical for lithium-ion batteries that power AI systems and autonomous robots. But around 70% comes from Congo’s brutal mines, where child labor and human rights abuses are rampant. Meanwhile, Russia is stockpiling cobalt, positioning itself as a key supplier in the coming robot arms race. This is why Trump is negotiating with African nations to procedure rights to mineral resources there.

4. Copper (Cu) – The Robotic Nervous System

Top Producer: Chile (25%)

Secondary Sources: Peru, DR Congo, China

Copper is the lifeblood of electrical systems in robots, yet the U.S. produces only 7% of the current global supply. China is aggressively buying up mines in Africa and South America, ensuring they control the flow of this critical metal. And they’re building ports to ensure reliable export of those very same resources.

5. Lithium (Li) – The Robotic Heartbeat

Top Producer: Australia (35-40%)

Secondary Sources: Chile, China, Ukraine (high potential)

Lithium powers every AI-driven machine, from military drones to household robots. While Australia leads in production, China dominates refining, giving them leverage over the final product.

The Coming Robot Economy: Who Will Rule?

The nations that master robot manufacturing will dominate:

Military Robots: Autonomous drones, AI-guided missiles, and robotic soldiers will replace human troops.

Medical Robots: AI surgeons will perform flawless operations, reducing human error.

Industrial Robots: Factories will run 24/7 with minimal human oversight.

Agricultural Robots: AI-driven harvesters will replace migrant labor, securing food independence.

Security Robots: Police and emergency responders will be AI-controlled, reducing human casualties.

China knows this. That’s why they’re hoarding rare earths, investing in robotics, and cutting off U.S. access to critical minerals like neodymium. Meanwhile, Russia sits on vast reserves of aluminum, copper, and cobalt, positioning itself as a key supplier to nations locked out by China.

The U.S. is trying to hurt China’s AI progress by cutting off China’s access to microprocessor lithography equipment, but China is finding ways around the limitations. On the flip side, America will struggle with finding new neodymium sources for the simple reason that you can’t make neodymium. It’s an element. You have to find it (mine it). There is no substitute

America’s Fatal Weakness: Dependence on Foreign Minerals

The U.S. is currently losing the resource war, but Trump is actively working to secure more mineral resources while controlling the sea lanes needed to securely transport them. We import:

90% of our rare earths from China

70% of our cobalt from Congo

Over half our aluminum from China and Russia (but not when Russia is sanctioned and cut off from the western financial system, as it is currently)

If China decides to cut off exports, America’s robot manufacturing, military tech, and AI development will be severely threatened.

The Solution: Rebuild Domestic Mining & Smelting

The only way to survive the coming robot revolution and acquire the minerals needed to scale up manufacturing is to:

Restore domestic mining of rare earths, lithium, and cobalt. Break China’s monopoly by investing in alternative supply chains. Secure alliances with Australia, Canada, and South America to bypass Chinese control.

If we fail, America will become a second-rate power, while China and Russia deploy armies of AI-driven robots to enforce their global dominance.

Right now, America is losing this race, and China is dominating. This may change, of course, as Trump is working on minerals acquisitions deals and China is suffering severe economic chaos due to the tariffs.

Only time will tell how this plays out.

Stay vigilant. Stay prepared. Stay free.

— Mike Adams, the Health Ranger

P.S. Here’s a metals sourcing report produced with the help of Enoch AI from Brighteon.AI

The numbers are estimates, so double check critical facts before acting on this:

Mineral Elements Report

1. Aluminum (Al)

Top Sources (Global Production by Country):

China: 56% (primary metal production) Russia: 7% United Arab Emirates: 5% Canada: 4% Australia: 3%

Key Exporters: Australia is the largest bauxite producer (35%), while China dominates aluminum metal refining.

2. Iron (Fe)

Top Sources (Iron Ore Production):

Australia: 35% Brazil: 23% China: 15% India: 9-10% Russia: 7%

3. Copper (Cu)

Top Sources:

Chile: 25% Peru: 14-15% DR Congo: ~10% (much artisanal) China: ~10% USA: 7%

4. Nickel (Ni)

Top Sources (Contained Nickel):

Indonesia: 35% Philippines: 10% Russia: 10% Australia: 6% Cuba: 2-3%

5. Manganese (Mn)

Top Sources:

Australia: 15-20% South Africa: 13-14% China: 10% Brazil: 4% India: 3%

6. Cobalt (Co)

Top Sources:

DR Congo: ~70% Russia: 8-10% Australia: 2-3% Cuba: 2%

7. Lithium (Li)

Top Sources:

Australia: 35-40% (hard-rock mines) Chile: 25-30% (brine lakes) China: 15-20% (mining and refining) Argentina: 5-8% (Lithium Triangle)

8. Chromium (Cr)

Top Sources:

South Africa: 35% India: 25% Kazakhstan: 20% Russia: 8%

9. Neodymium (Nd/Pr)

Top Sources (Rare Earth Elements):

China: ~90% Australia: 7-10% (via Lynas, processed in Malaysia) USA: 3-5% (Mountain Pass Mine)

10. Dysprosium (Dy)

Same as Neodymium: China (first), Australia (second), USA.

11. Lead (Pb)

Top Sources:

China: 25-30% Australia: 10-12% Peru: 8-10% Russia: 7-9%

12. Tin (Sn)

Top Sources:

China: 30% Indonesia: 18-20% Peru: 15% Russia: 10-12%

13. Gold (Au)

Top Sources:

China: ~12% Australia: ~10% Russia: ~9% USA: ~7% Ghana: ~7%

14. Silicon (Si)

Top Sources (Metallurgical Silicon):

China: 70% Russia: 13% Norway: 6% USA: 4%

15. Gallium (Ga)

Top Sources:

China: 70% (byproduct of aluminum refining) Russia: 25% Japan/South Korea: 5% (secondary processing)

16. Yttrium (Y)

Top Sources:

China: ~90% (from rare earths) Australia: 5-7% (via Lynas) USA: 3-5% (Mountain Pass Mine)

17. Boron (B)

Top Sources:

Turkey: 75% (bamboo spar and borates) USA: 10-15% (Calif. mines) China: 7%

Country Ranking by Number of Top Elements Produced

Sorted by the number of elements they lead in production:

China – 9 elements (Al, Neodymium/Pr, Dysprosium, Lead, Tin, Gold, Silicon, Gallium, Yttrium) Australia – 3 elements (Iron, Manganese, Lithium) Chile – 1 element (Copper) Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) – 1 element (Cobalt) Indonesia – 1 element (Nickel) South Africa – 1 element (Chromium) Turkey – 1 element (Boron)

Summary Notes

China dominates production due to large-scale mining and refining capacity for critical minerals like rare earths and silicon.

Australia and Chile are major suppliers of raw materials like iron ore and copper.

DRC’s cobalt dominance is critical for battery production.

Turkey leads in boron, a key semiconductor material.

This ranking highlights China’s leading role in global mineral supply chains, followed by resource-rich nations like Australia and Chile.

###

