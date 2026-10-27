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Emergency Preparedness Orders for Japan + Why You Will Survive the Chaos
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Emergency Preparedness Orders for Japan + Why You Will Survive the Chaos

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Mike Adams

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, Mike Adams opened with the Israeli election and said polls suggested Netanyahu could lose, while noting he was scheduled to appear on Alex Jones’s show and was developing a preparedness course using AI voice avatars, including one named Jack Harlow. He played an AI-generated reading of his article arguing that the Pentagon’s reported 90-day off-grid base stockpile requirement contrasts with the UK’s three-day household preparedness guidance, and he cited a Quaker Oats plant explosion as an example of food supply fragility. Adams also discussed Japan’s planned disaster prevention agency and recommended food storage, water filtration, backup power, communications, and community preparation.

Adams also discussed the U.S. midterms, describing both major parties as a uniparty that does not represent voters and saying he could not support the administration. In a later interview with Emerald Robinson, Adams discussed reports of a major cyberattack, stock market losses in Asia, unauthorized AI agents in bank accounts, and vulnerabilities in internet and industrial control systems; both said the origin was unknown and noted the timing near elections. They also discussed concerns that a banking disruption could be used to push a central bank digital currency system, questions about electronic voting trust, Iran tensions, and energy and fertilizer supply risks, and Adams argued for decentralized preparedness rather than relying on electoral outcomes.

For more updates, visit BrightVideos.com

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