ENERGY WARS THREATEN CIVILIZATION

In today’s episode on the Health Ranger Report, Mike Adams warned that global conflict is shifting from a temporary war into a full-scale civilizational reset, with catastrophic consequences for the world’s energy and food supplies. Adams argued that coordinated attacks on energy choke points, including the Bab el Mandeb Strait and the Strait of Hormuz, are deliberately choking global oil and fertilizer supplies. He noted that the Houthis have effectively shut down Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea pipeline, removing 6 million barrels of oil per day from global markets, while NATO-backed Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries have further crippled refining capacity. Adams stressed that this is not random violence but a timed stranglehold on the world’s energy infrastructure, which he believes could cause a global depression, mass job loss, and famine affecting hundreds of millions of people by 2027 and 2028. He also pointed out that Western nations are more fragile than Russia, Iran, or China, which have endured sanctions and hardship for decades, while Americans face rising fuel and food prices that will create historic demand for food aid.

Adams and host Maria discussed the potential for an engineered sudden reset, possibly involving a financial crash, martial law, and the rollout of central bank digital currencies under the pretext of a national emergency. Adams warned that the Trump administration’s use of tools like NSPM-7 to target left-wing political terrorism could be used to suppress dissent, mirroring the Obama and Biden administrations’ targeting of right-wing groups. He argued that both factions are ultimately fighting over control of money laundering and corruption, not for the benefit of the American people. Adams concluded that the U.S. military’s reputation is eroding, the dollar is heading toward a long decline, and the constitutional republic is at risk of collapse, while younger generations, impoverished by a rigged system, may increasingly turn to socialism as a solution. He urged viewers to prioritize self-sufficiency, grow their own food, secure off-grid power and communications, and prepare for widespread disruption.

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