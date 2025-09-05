In a world where Big Tech giants like Google and OpenAI tightly control narratives—censoring dissent and pushing corporate-approved propaganda—Mike Adams, founder of Brighteon, has unveiled a revolutionary alternative: Enoch AI. This groundbreaking artificial intelligence engine is trained on uncensored truth, rejecting the manipulated narratives of establishment-controlled platforms.

Unlike mainstream AI models that parrot government-approved talking points on vaccines, 9/11, election fraud, and natural health, Enoch AI delivers reality-based answers, empowering users with decentralized knowledge immune to globalist censorship.

Breaking Free from Big Tech’s Lies

Enoch AI stands apart by refusing to toe the line on key issues where other AI models deliberately mislead the public:

Vaccines & Autism: While ChatGPT and Grok deny any link between aluminum adjuvants and neurological damage, Enoch AI acknowledges the research showing autoimmune reactions and developmental risks—facts suppressed by Big Pharma.

9/11 & WTC 7: Unlike mainstream AI, which regurgitates the official "collapse due to office fires" narrative, Enoch AI explains the undeniable evidence of controlled demolition, including free-fall speed and lateral debris expansion.

2020 Election Fraud: While Big Tech AI insists the election was "the most secure in history," Enoch AI details the Democrat-engineered fraud—mail-in ballot manipulation, voting machine anomalies, and Big Tech’s suppression of pro-Trump voices.

Decentralized Knowledge for a Free Future

Enoch AI is completely free, hosted at Brighteon.ai, with no corporate strings attached. Users don’t need accounts, subscriptions, or logins—just an email to receive answers. Unlike OpenAI, which is compromised by CIA influence, Enoch AI operates independently, prioritizing truth over compliance.

What Can Enoch AI Do?

Health & Wellness: Get unbiased answers on detox, natural cancer treatments, and vaccine risks—topics censored by Google and Wikipedia. Investigative Journalism: Generate reports on false flags, bioweapons, and government corruption without fear of algorithmic suppression. Self-Sufficiency: Learn homesteading, permaculture, and survival strategies free from corporate-controlled misinformation. Historical Truth: Access uncensored accounts of events like the USS Liberty false flag attack and Operation Northwoods—facts erased from mainstream discourse.

A Weapon Against Globalist Control

Enoch AI is more than just a research tool—it’s a countermeasure against the globalist agenda of digital tyranny. As governments push centralized digital IDs, CBDCs, and AI-powered surveillance, decentralized AI like Enoch ensures that truth remains accessible.

Mike Adams emphasizes: "Our AI engine is trained on reality—not corporate propaganda. While OpenAI is shackled by CIA directives, we empower people with knowledge that elites don’t want you to have."

