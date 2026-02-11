On today’s episode of Brighteon Broadcast News, the discussion covers three main topics: EPA deregulation, Netanyahu’s influence over U.S. policy, and glyphosate contamination in organic foods. First, the EPA under Administrator Lee Zeldin is reportedly preparing to revoke the 2009 “endangerment finding,” which classified CO₂ as a public health threat and formed the basis for greenhouse gas regulations. Critics argue this finding was rooted in flawed science, as CO₂ is essential for plant growth, and deregulation could significantly reduce energy costs while boosting industrial competitiveness. However, concerns remain about trade restrictions and energy infrastructure limitations, particularly regarding advanced battery technology and gas turbines.

Second, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s alleged leverage over former President Donald Trump is examined, with speculation that blackmail or political pressure may drive U.S. military actions against Iran. Analysts warn that such a conflict could destabilize global energy markets, escalate regional tensions, and provoke retaliatory strikes on U.S. assets. The discussion highlights geopolitical risks, including Iran’s advanced missile capabilities and potential repercussions for U.S. domestic and foreign policy.

Finally, the segment addresses glyphosate residues in USDA-certified organic foods, emphasizing that organic standards focus on farming processes rather than toxin testing. Glyphosate, a common herbicide, can contaminate crops through environmental drift or irrigation, yet organic certification does not mandate screenings for such residues. The conversation underscores the importance of independent lab testing for consumers seeking truly clean food, as regulatory agencies like the FDA and USDA do not routinely verify product safety beyond process compliance.

The discussion concludes by stressing the interconnectedness of policy, trade, and public health, urging vigilance in assessing the motivations behind regulatory and geopolitical decisions.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com