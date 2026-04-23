Eric Yeung Interview: China’s Innovation Surge, Taiwan’s Future & Securing Oil Lifelines

In this interview, Mike Adams speaks with Eric Yeung, an investor and commentator based in Hong Kong, about China’s energy security, technological advancements, and geopolitical dynamics. Yeung explains that China has prioritized energy independence over the past two decades, reducing reliance on Middle Eastern oil through domestic production, renewables, and nuclear power. He highlights China’s dominance in electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing, noting that recent geopolitical tensions have accelerated EV adoption domestically and boosted exports. Yeung also discusses China’s rapid advancements in semiconductor manufacturing and AI development, contrasting its open-source AI approach with the more proprietary models emerging from U.S. firms. The conversation touches on Taiwan-China relations, with Yeung predicting peaceful reunification due to economic and military realities.

The discussion then shifts to broader geopolitical risks, including U.S. naval vulnerabilities exposed by recent conflicts and the potential for escalating tensions over trade and energy routes. Yeung emphasizes the importance of diversifying investments into physical gold and silver amid global economic instability. Throughout the interview, he provides insights into Chinese public opinion, manufacturing evolution, and strategic planning, offering a perspective on how China is positioning itself in a shifting global order. The conversation concludes with a focus on preparedness and self-reliance in uncertain times.

For more updates, visit BrightVideos.com