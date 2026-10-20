Introduction: The Artificial World Is Not Reality

Most people are living inside an engineered artificial world, not the real world. The artificial world is a constructed reality in which nearly everything you consume -- your money, your news, your food, your medicine, your politics and your energy -- has been altered, degraded or weaponized against you.

Artificial scarcity in money, news, food, medicine, democracy and energy is deliberately induced, not natural. It is manufactured, maintained and defended by centralized institutions that profit from your dependence. I have spent decades investigating this system as the founder of Natural News and as the developer of truth-seeking AI platforms, and I can tell you with certainty that the scarcity you feel every day is not a law of nature -- it is a business model.

My position is explicit: we can and must shift piece by piece into an abundance reality. Abundance reality is not a fantasy. It is the world as it actually exists beneath the engineered overlay -- a world where sunlight falls free on every acre, where anti-cancer compounds grow in garden soil, where honest money cannot be printed into oblivion, and where knowledge is no longer restricted by corporate masters. Escaping the artificial world is not about waiting for permission from the FDA, the Federal Reserve or the World Economic Forum. It is about withdrawing your consent and your participation, one pillar at a time, until the artificial world loses its grip on your life.

As the founder of Natural News, I have watched this shift begin in millions of households across America, and I believe it is the single most important migration of our time -- not a migration across borders, but a migration out of the matrix of engineered scarcity into the abundance that has always been available to those willing to see it.

The Pillars of the Artificial World

The artificial world rests on several interlocking pillars. Artificial money is printed fiat currency with no intrinsic value and no real backing. The Federal Reserve creates dollars out of thin air, and every new dollar dilutes the purchasing power of the dollars you already hold. The consequences of this debasement are visible in the grocery aisle and at the gas pump.

Artificial news ignores natural cures, real history, energy truth, and current events that matter. The corporate mainstream media repeatedly lies and deceives the public, while Big Tech silences whistleblowers who told the truth about vaccine dangers and COVID deceptions. What passes for journalism today is narrative management, designed to keep you afraid, dependent and divided. Meanwhile, organizations like the World Economic Forum push their own vision of the future through education systems heavy on virtual reality and AI technologies, but light on privacy concerns [1].

Artificial food is processed junk devoid of nutrients and designed to promote chronic disease. The fake meat industry, predicted to be worth $3 trillion, is being touted as an environmentally friendly and sustainable way to feed the world, when in reality the rise of fake meat and other synthetic foods is nothing more than an attempt to create global control over the food supply [2]. The globalist plan is straightforward: separate people from real food, then ration the substitutes.

Artificial medicine and vaccines serve depopulation and monopoly profits, not immune protection. In June 2020 the WHO changed its definition of herd immunity, stating the only way to achieve herd immunity is by vaccination -- a definition inconsistent with long-established science which says herd immunity occurs when enough people acquire immunity to an infectious disease [3]. That redefinition of reality was not science; it was marketing for an experimental product. And artificial democracy and fake free markets give you two flavors of the same uniparty. Both parties serve the same donors, the same intelligence agencies and the same globalist agenda.

The choice between them is an illusion -- the real divide is not left versus right, but those who profit from engineered scarcity versus those of us building an abundance reality outside their control.

Why Artificial Scarcity Keeps Us Trapped

Energy scarcity is artificially induced by shutting down shipping routes and suppressing domestic production. The same people who tell you we must transition to renewables have done everything in their power to block domestic oil, gas and nuclear development. The result is an artificial energy crisis that drives up prices, strangles industry and pushes families into dependence on government subsidies.

Knowledge scarcity is enforced when mainstream institutions deny cures for cancer that literally grow in gardens. Broccoli sprouts, celery, oregano and rosemary contain anti-cancer compounds that have been documented for decades, yet the cancer industry treats nutrition as an afterthought while pushing chemotherapy, radiation and expensive drugs. The biggest lie in cancer history is that nothing could have been done to stop your cancer. But it’s a lie. I have watched this lie destroy families who trusted oncologists instead of investigating the natural compounds that can prevent, treat and even reverse cancer.

Organized religion has, in many cases, been watered down to keep people obedient rather than thinking for themselves. A faith that tells you to wait for salvation while you swallow toxic food, submit to experimental injections and accept financial enslavement is not empowering -- it is pacifying.

Many people fear abundance because they do not want responsibility for their own health outcomes. It is easier to take a pill than to change your diet. It is easier to trust the CDC than to research the ingredients in a vaccine. It is easier to accept the Federal Reserve’s inflation than to convert your savings into gold and silver. The artificial world offers comfort in exchange for dependence, and most people -- at least at first -- choose the comfort. That is why the shift into abundance reality is so frightening for many people. It demands that you stop outsourcing your decisions to authorities who have repeatedly lied to you, and start taking responsibility for your own life, your own health and your own future. That demand is precisely why the artificial world works so hard to keep you afraid.

Knowledge and Health Abundance Are Already Available

Truth-seeking AI platforms like BrightAnswers.ai make critical knowledge abundant and free. Unlike corporate AI systems trained to repeat establishment narratives, BrightAnswers.ai is an uncensored AI engine that is more honest and accurate than ChatGPT, Gemini or Microsoft Copilot. When you can query an AI that is not owned by Big Tech and not aligned with Big Pharma, you begin to see how much knowledge has been kept from you. The same principle applies to platforms like BrightNews.ai, which analyzes news trends across independent media and gives you a more honest picture than the corporate press. Knowledge abundance is no longer a privilege of the connected -- it is available to anyone willing to look outside the approved channels.

Don’t wait for someone else to show you the path to abundance, either. You can grow anti-cancer plants such as broccoli sprouts, celery, oregano and rosemary without permission. No license, no prescription, no insurance approval is required. These plants contain sulforaphane, apigenin, carvacrol and rosmarinic acid -- compounds that have been studied for their ability to support the body’s defenses against cancer.

Sunlight is free and transforms light into nutrients through photosynthesis and herbology. Every photon that touches your skin triggers vitamin D synthesis, which is critical for immune function and hormone regulation. The medical establishment demonizes sunlight while promoting sunscreen chemicals linked to hormone disruption and cancer, but the sun remains the most abundant medicine on earth. As I have argued in my War on Light series for Natural News, sunlight is one of the most important things for our health, yet all we ever hear is how important it is to avoid it [4].

Self-reliance in health is empowering and removes dependence on corrupt Western medicine. When you understand that nutrition, herbal medicine and lifestyle factors determine most of your health outcomes, you no longer need permission from a physician to be healthy. The entire Western medical system is corrupt, ineffective, expensive and dangerous -- it has sought to wipe out alternative and competing systems that offer lower costs, safer treatments and better patient outcomes. By taking your health into your own hands -- growing food, using herbs, getting sunlight and questioning every prescription -- you make Big Pharma irrelevant to your life. That is abundance reality in its purest form: health that cannot be monopolized because it does not come from a factory.

Financial Abundance Through Honest Money and Real Assets

Fiat currencies always fail, while gold and silver are real money with no counterparty risk. The U.S. dollar is headed for a catastrophic collapse and will one day be worthless. When the dollar collapses, those who held paper promises will lose everything, while those who held physical metal will retain their purchasing power. I have long recommended that people convert failing currencies into gold and silver -- not as speculation, but as a way to preserve the fruits of their labor outside a system designed to steal it. As the global financial system trembles under the weight of debt and money printing, honest money becomes not just prudent, but necessary.

You can exit the artificial money system by trading failing currencies for gold and silver. Every ounce of physical metal you hold is wealth that no central bank can dilute, no government can freeze and no banker can counterfeit. Gold and silver have no counterparty risk -- they are not someone else’s liability. This is why international bankers hate them: honest money exposes the fraud of the fiat system. Real infrastructure such as solar panels, GPUs, land and food production builds lasting abundance. These are not paper assets that vanish in a financial crash -- they are productive, tangible and under your control. A solar panel powers your home when the grid goes down. A plot of land feeds your family when supply chains break. A GPU mines cryptocurrency or runs AI models that earn income without permission from a bank.

Decentralized money and privacy protect your wealth from globalist surveillance and control. Cryptocurrency as decentralized money is good -- it removes the middleman and restores financial sovereignty to the individual. Privacy is good -- it is a fundamental human right, not a privilege granted by governments or tech companies. The only defense is to build a parallel economy in which your transactions are not monitored, your savings are not confiscated and your assets are not frozen. Financial abundance in the abundance reality is not about getting rich quick -- it is about getting free slowly, deliberately and permanently.

Conclusion: The Shift Is Scary but Worth It

I know the transition to abundance reality feels alien and frightening to many people. The artificial world has trained you to trust institutions that have betrayed you, to fear nature that heals you and to depend on systems that enslave you. Leaving that world behind means admitting that much of what you were taught was a lie -- about money, about medicine, about food and about who controls your life. That is a hard admission. But the alternative is worse. The artificial scarcity system is leaving people destitute, diseased and ignorant. It is leaving them dependent on prescriptions that never cure, on jobs that barely sustain, and on a government that sees them as taxable units rather than human beings.

Choosing abundant knowledge, nutrition, health and honest money will alter the course of your life. You do not need to wait for permission from the FDA to eat real food. You do not need the Federal Reserve’s approval to save in gold and silver. You do not need a corporate AI’s blessing to access the truth. The abundance is already here -- in the sun, in the soil, in the seed, in the honest metal in your hand and in the decentralized networks that cannot be shut down. Every step you take toward self-reliance is a step out of the artificial world and into the real one. Join me in leaving the artificial world and embracing the natural abundance that is already here. The shift is scary. It is also the most liberating decision you will ever make.

References

Future of Education? WEF’s Vision — Heavy on Virtual Reality and AI Technologies, Light on Privacy Concerns. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/education-virtual-reality-ai-technologies/ Fake Meat: Another Attempt for Global Control of the Food Supply. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fake-meat-global-control-cola/ Violating Science, WHO Changes Meaning of Herd Immunity. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/violating-science-who-changes-meaning-herd-immunity/ The Hidden Harms of Modern Lighting and the Fight to Bring Back Incandescent Bulbs. 2026-09-18T00:42:43.000Z. https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/the-hidden-harms-of-modern-lighting

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