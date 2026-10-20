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Nikos's avatar
Nikos
6d

Very well written article.

Thank you Mike!

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Barbara Ricketts's avatar
Barbara Ricketts
6d

You make a lot of valid points. Shifting from a scarcity to an abundance perspective is primarily based on what an individual/family group can do to provide sustenance for themselves and tradable items and services to their community.

Building community is primary for trade and mutual aid.

I personally, would rather have tradable, useful items like tools, seeds, etc rather than gold and silver.

Skill building is important for sustainability and for trade.

GPUs become useless when the grid goes down. They are mostly manufactured in Taiwan, Korea and China.

Solar panels are a temporary solution as 80% of them are manufactured in China.

Alternate methods of producing power and water have been discovered and then hidden by the fossil fuel industry. These non-extractive methods of producing power and water must be developed and implemented.

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