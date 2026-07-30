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David Eldon Wood's avatar
David Eldon Wood
3h

I have experienced several instances of illness not caused by catching a virus or a bacterial infection but by having a large dissapointment in business or personal relationships. I was diagnosed with mononucleosis from the former, but my wife did not catch it. I have had pink eye twice from emotional pain caused by the latter. These experiences combined with the experimental proof by Dr Rosenau’s that Spanish flu could not be transmitted between humans (1919 JAMA article) leads to my strong belief that stress is the main cause of disease.

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