Every Viral 'Pandemic' is a Nocebo PSYOP

On today’s episode, Mike Adams argued that global oil and gas production likely peaked in 2025 and will not return to previous levels of abundance due to long-term damage to infrastructure, increased insurance risks, and ongoing geopolitical instability, particularly concerning the Strait of Hormuz. He suggested that even if a peace deal involving Iran, Israel, and the United States were announced, it would take months for shipping traffic through the strait to recover significantly, and that diesel and lubricant shortages have yet to fully impact North America. Adams predicted a future shift away from Middle Eastern oil toward alternative energy sources, including perovskite solar cells, advanced battery technology from Chinese companies, and low-energy nuclear reactions, which he described as nearing commercialization and capable of rendering hydrocarbons obsolete.

Adams also criticized the Covid-19 pandemic response as a “nocebo” psychological operation, in which public fear and media propaganda made symptoms feel real to many people. He questioned the validity of PCR testing for diagnosing infections, arguing it lacks proper quantification and calibration standards. He described hospital treatments during the pandemic as a “yellow sticky trap” designed to profit from patients, and he characterized mandates such as mask-wearing and plexiglass barriers as obedience tests. He warned that similar fear-based public health campaigns are likely to be repeated, and he encouraged viewers to reject authority, avoid processed foods and synthetic materials, and focus on natural fibers, organic nutrition, and independent critical thinking to protect their health and autonomy.

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