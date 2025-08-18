The Health Ranger's newsletter

User's avatar
Chief Wolf's avatar
Chief Wolf
5h

THIS DETERRMINES OUR FUTURE NOT BULLNESS THATS WAR

Phil Davis's avatar
Phil Davis
31m

According to the ECM (economic confidence model by Martin Armstrong), war is inevitable. Unless something significant changes, war is in the cards in 2026. The reason is economic; the EU is sinking fast, and they need war to hide the carnage of Marxist economic agendas for decades. The EU needs to boost its bleeding GDP. War happens during economic distress. The EU and NATO are using Zelensky to push for more war. I think we can expect some type of false flag shortly. To these Europeans, Russia needs to be broken into manageable pieces; they've stated that publicly. Russia has 75 trillion in natural assets. The European elite want to take that wealth and reestablish their glorious past as a world power. No doubt we have a lot of possibilities for peace with Trump at the helm. But can he hold off the Neocons? I'm thinking no.

