Exclusive 'UNBREAKABLE' Free Course Announced For Genetic Repair vs. Spike Toxins and Nuclear Fallout

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, Mike Adams announced the release of a new free online course titled “Unbreakable: How to Protect Your Genetic Integrity in the Age of Toxic Shedding and Isotopic Fallout.” The course, available for registration at geneticsurvival.com, begins streaming on August 29 at brightu.com. Adams explained that the 13-chapter, over-20-hour program is fully illustrated using a custom AI engine that generates explanatory graphics based on the audio content. He emphasized that the course teaches mechanisms for repairing DNA damage caused by factors such as mRNA vaccine shedding, 5G exposure, and potential nuclear fallout, citing published studies on genetic repair pathways. Adams noted that the course is offered free of charge to help individuals achieve self-reliance and survival.

During the broadcast, Adams also played a music video titled “Unbreakable,” which he created using AI tools including Suno for audio generation and Minimax H3 for local video rendering. The song’s lyrics reference spike protein suppression of DNA repair and radioisotope exposure, reflecting the course’s themes. Additionally, Adams discussed a recent interview with Professor Zhang, whom he described as initially skeptical but later engaged in deeper conversations about philosophy and species survival. Adams demonstrated his AI system’s ability to generate visual slides based on Zhang’s conversation with Alex Jones, depicting global power dynamics and strategic conflicts. The episode concluded with a promotion of the Health Ranger Store and satellite communication products.

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