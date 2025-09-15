Exposed: Global organ trafficking networks threaten millions

A chilling exposé has emerged from whistleblowers in both China and the United States, revealing a dark underbelly of the organ transplant industry—one built on forced harvesting, corruption, and human suffering. Experts warn that millions may have already fallen victim to this global trafficking network, with governments and medical institutions complicit in the atrocities.

China’s Industrial-Scale Organ Harvesting

Dr. Torsten Trey, founder of Doctors Against Forced Organ Harvesting (DAFOH), joined investigative journalist Mike Adams in a groundbreaking interview to expose China’s systematic organ harvesting from political and religious prisoners. According to Dr. Trey, China has spent billions to suppress the truth while operating an organ "farming" infrastructure targeting Falun Gong practitioners, Uyghurs, and other dissidents.

"China claims to have an organ donation program, but their numbers defy logic," Dr. Trey explained. "While most countries see only 1% of registered donors become eligible, China reports 12%—a statistical impossibility unless organs are forcibly taken from living prisoners."

Shocking testimonies from former detainees reveal that inmates undergo repeated blood tests and ultrasounds—not for medical care, but to catalog them for organ matching. Hospitals maintain databases of prisoners' blood types, ensuring rapid availability for wealthy transplant recipients.

The U.S. Organ Transplant Crisis: Ethical Erosion

While China’s atrocities are unparalleled, Dr. Trey warns that ethical standards in Western medicine are eroding due to competition from China’s fast-track organ supply. In the U.S., concerns over brain death declarations and financial conflicts of interest plague the transplant industry.

Adams highlighted cases like TJ Hoover, a drug overdose victim declared "brain dead" who began crying and convulsing during organ procurement—raising serious questions about the validity of such diagnoses. Families are often pressured into consenting to transplants under false pretenses, while hospitals and surgeons profit from the lucrative organ trade.

"Trust is the cornerstone of ethical transplantation," Dr. Trey emphasized. "But when doctors prioritize speed over due process, patients suffer."

Global Complicity and the Push for Accountability

The ripple effects of China’s organ trade extend worldwide. Wealthy patients, unwilling to wait years for legal transplants, are allegedly referred to Chinese hospitals by U.S. transplant specialists. Meanwhile, Senate Bill S-817 seeks to ban U.S. collaboration with China’s transplant system and deny visas to those involved in forced harvesting.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has also raised alarms, calling for transparency and decoupling from China’s unethical practices. Yet, critics argue that America’s own medical-industrial complex—fraught with Big Pharma corruption, toxic drug approvals, and FDA negligence—undermines its moral authority to challenge China.

How to Protect Yourself

Both Adams and Dr. Trey urge the public to:

Avoid unnecessary pharmaceuticals (e.g., Tylenol, statins) that damage organs.

Reject organ donor registration until ethical reforms are implemented.

Support Senate Bill S-817 by contacting representatives.

Spread awareness—silence enables these atrocities to continue.

Conclusion: A Call for Justice

The organ transplant industry, once seen as a medical miracle, now stands accused of grotesque human rights violations. From China’s state-sanctioned harvesting to America’s compromised ethics, the system demands urgent reform.

As Dr. Trey warned: "If we don’t break the silence, the killing will continue."

For more information, visit DAFOH.org and demand accountability from your elected officials. The time to act is now—before you or your loved ones become the next victims of this global atrocity.

