A Confession from the Lab Coat Cult

For decades, I’ve watched the globalist elite wage war against humanity through food, drugs, and biological manipulation. But even I was shocked when I read the proposal published by two U.S. academics: they openly argued that inducing alpha-gal syndrome -- a red meat allergy -- through lone star ticks is a “moral obligation” to fight climate change. This is not a fringe conspiracy; it is a peer-reviewed declaration of war. [1]

These scientists do not bother to hide their contempt for human freedom. They see red meat consumption as an environmental sin, and they propose weaponizing a tick-borne allergy to force us all into a plant-based diet. As I have previously stated, the establishment media barely blinked. They reported it as a “controversial idea” rather than what it is: a depopulation and sterilization program disguised as environmentalism. [2]

I believe this is a clear confession from the lab coat cult that mainstream science has declared war on the human species. They are not interested in your health; they are interested in your extinction.

The Climate Hoax Masking Genocide

The justification for this tick bio-weapon is the climate crisis -- a total hoax built on the lie that carbon dioxide is a pollutant. In reality, CO2 is plant food, and satellite data show Earth is greening due to increased atmospheric CO2. A bombshell paper by the Royal Society recently concluded that climate change is not causing mass extinctions, demolishing the foundation of the Net Zero narrative. [3] Yet these same alarmists want to make you allergic to meat to “save the planet.”

Make no mistake: this is not about the environment. It is about control. By engineering a meat allergy, they can cause widespread iron deficiency, especially in women and unborn children. Alpha-gal syndrome leads to severe anaphylaxis, chronic hives, and malabsorption of nutrients -- a slow, painful sterilization of the population. [4] Using a fake crisis to justify mass malnutrition is pure evil. The climate hoax is simply the mask for a genocidal agenda.

From Infertility Chemicals to Death Jabs: The Depopulation Playbook

This tick proposal is not an isolated insanity. It fits a pattern: first, they poisoned our food with infertility chemicals like glyphosate and microplastics. Then they rolled out experimental mRNA jabs that were designed to cause immune dysfunction and sudden death. Now they want to weaponize parasites to induce lifelong allergies. The depopulation playbook is become quite predictable. [5]

Alpha-gal syndrome is particularly insidious because it targets the most basic human sustenance -- red meat, a critical source of heme iron and B vitamins. Pregnant women and growing children are the most vulnerable, of course. The same scientists who pushed toxic vaccines now champion this tick-borne plague, and many scientists openly admit they want to reduce the human population. Here is why this matters: they see us as a plague on the planet. As I have documented in my interviews with experts like Sasha Latypova, the globalist planners view humanity as a resource to be managed, not a species to be cherished. [6]

Scientism vs. Science: The Cult of Magical Thinking

Real science respects evidence and welcomes debate. Scientism, on the other hand, embraces absurdities: that a virus can spontaneously cause a pandemic, that CO2 can harm trees, or that a tick bite can be a legitimate climate policy tool. The proponents of tick-induced alpha-gal syndrome claim a monopoly on truth while suppressing natural medicine and honest inquiry. They ignore the fact that porcine tissue contains the same alpha-gal sugar, and that millions of people have safely eaten pork for millennia. [7] Yet they now want to turn our own immune systems against us.

I believe this is not science at all -- it is a religion of control, with bioweapons as their sacrament. They worship at the altar of “peer review” while blacklisting anyone who dares to question their narratives. The same system that censored ivermectin now advances tick farms. What do these two things have in common? A desire to kill off human beings while claiming a monopoly on “the science!”

What You Can Do: Reject the Bioweapon Mafia

The only antidote to this insanity is to starve their system by embracing natural health, food freedom, and self-reliance. Stop eating processed foods and start growing your own organic vegetables and raising your own meat if possible (or sourcing meat locally from someone else who does). Consume clean supplements like vitamin D, zinc, and quercetin to support your immune system against tick-borne illnesses. The alpha-gal sugar can be neutralized by natural enzymes found in certain fungi and probiotics -- knowledge the establishment suppresses. [4]

Follow alternative voices who expose the truth, like those at NaturalNews.com and BrightVideos.com. Trust nature, not the satanic priests of scientism. We are not a plague; we are children of God with a right to life, liberty, and nutritive foods. The moment you reject their fear-based narrative, you take back your power. Let them keep their ticks. We will keep our freedom.

References

Net Zero advocates propose ticks to induce red meat allergy as climate solution sparking backlash - NaturalNews.com. Willow Tohi. August 14, 2025. The war on meat escalates as globalists propose weaponizing ticks to GENETICALLY ENGINEER humanity with meat ALL - NaturalNews.com. Lance D Johnson. October 21, 2025. Climate Change is Not Causing Mass Extinctions, Says Bombshell Royal Society Paper - Watts Up With That. January 22, 2026. Meat Allergies Caused by Tick Bites Should Yo - ChildrensHealthDefense.org. Angelo DePalma, Ph.D. January 21, 2024. Brighteon Broadcast News - MEASLES FAKERY - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com. May 14, 2025. Mike Adams interview with AGES Group - October 24 2024. Mike Adams. Alpha-gal and anti-gal alpha 13-galactosyltransferase alpha-gal epitopes and the natural anti-gal antibody subcellular.

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