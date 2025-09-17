FBI Under Fire for Alleged Evidence Tampering in Tyler Robinson Case

Fresh allegations of fabricated evidence by the FBI in the case of Tyler Robinson—the man accused of assassinating conservative commentator Charlie Kirk—have ignited a firestorm of skepticism about the integrity of federal law enforcement.

According to investigative journalist Mike Adams, the FBI recently released a series of text messages allegedly sent by Robinson to his roommate—messages that critics argue are so poorly constructed they appear to have been written by law enforcement officials rather than a 22-year-old suspect.

The texts, described as "laughably bad fakes," include stilted phrasing such as:

"To be honest, I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age… I'm sorry to involve you."

Observers note that the language resembles that of an older individual, not a young man, raising suspicions that the FBI may have spoofed Robinson’s phone to manufacture evidence.

Adams pointed out that the FBI possesses technology capable of spoofing phone numbers and SIM cards, allowing agents to send fabricated messages that appear to originate from a suspect’s device. This revelation has fueled concerns that federal agencies are willing to manipulate evidence to secure convictions—especially in politically charged cases.

Charlie Kirk Assassination: Foreign Donor Pressure & Motive Under Scrutiny

Meanwhile, the assassination of Charlie Kirk has sparked intense debate over foreign influence in U.S. politics. Kirk, a rising conservative voice, had reportedly faced immense pressure from wealthy pro-Israel donors to alter his stance on Israel-Palestine relations.

Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens have both confirmed that Kirk was "tormented" by donors who threatened to withdraw financial support—reportedly up to $150 million—if he continued criticizing Israeli policies. Kirk’s own audience, largely composed of young conservatives, had grown increasingly disillusioned with Israel’s actions in Gaza, where over 35,000 civilians—70% of them women and children—have been killed.

Harrison Smith of The Gray Zone and Max Blumenthal have both reported that Kirk privately feared assassination by Israeli operatives. While no direct evidence links Israel to Kirk’s murder, the motive is clear: silencing a prominent critic who threatened to shift conservative opinion against Israel.

Deepening Distrust in Official Narratives

The FBI’s questionable handling of the Robinson case, combined with the political pressures surrounding Kirk’s death, has deepened public distrust in official narratives. Critics argue that federal agencies—already under scrutiny for their role in past scandals like Crossfire Hurricane—are increasingly weaponized against political dissidents.

Steve Bannon has dismissed the FBI’s latest evidence as "totally fake," while independent analysts warn that fabricated prosecutions could set a dangerous precedent for silencing opposition.

As investigations continue, one thing is clear: the American public is demanding transparency—and answers—about who truly controls the levers of power in Washington.

