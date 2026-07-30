Fauci and Trump Are Running a Genetic KILL SWITCH War Against Humanity

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, Mike Adams characterized Dr. Anthony Fauci as a central figure in a planned depopulation agenda, alleging that biological weapons were developed by the U.S. Department of Defense, laundered through China, and used to create mRNA vaccines. He claimed these vaccines instruct the body to produce spike protein toxins, which he said suppress DNA repair mechanisms by 85 to 90 percent, leading to accelerated aging, immune system failure, and “turbo cancers.” Adams argued that this suppression prepares the global population for a “genetic kill switch” that would be activated by nuclear war, causing widespread genetic damage from radioactive fallout. He cited Fauci’s repeated invocation of Fifth Amendment rights during Senate questioning as evidence of his complicity and criticized the Biden and Trump administrations for shielding Fauci from prosecution.

Adams further asserted that nuclear conflict, which he linked to Trump’s policies and a broader globalist agenda, would release radioisotopes like plutonium and uranium that cause irreversible chromosomal damage. He warned that government agencies would downplay the dangers of radiation, as they did during the COVID-19 pandemic, and urged viewers to seek information from his upcoming free seminar on DNA repair and radiation protection. Adams concluded that humanity faces an existential threat from a “satanic death cult” in government, but expressed hope that informed individuals could survive by adopting self-reliance, clean lifestyles, and preparedness strategies.

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