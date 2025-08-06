The FBI is establishing a standalone office in New Zealand, a move critics argue signals deeper integration with the Five Eyes intelligence alliance while contradicting promises to dismantle the "deep state." The office, ostensibly focused on combating cybercrime and terrorism, is suspected of enabling broader covert operations, including drone strikes and geopolitical posturing against China.

Former DEA/DIA officer Jeffrey Prather, a vocal critic of the expansion, notes that the FBI’s new standalone office in Wellington signifies an "enhanced long-standing cooperation with key Five Eyes partners"—the intelligence-sharing bloc comprising the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Historically, FBI liaisons operated within embassies, but this dedicated facility suggests escalated activities, possibly tied to military targeting and autonomous AI-driven nuclear threat assessments.

Prather points to Operation Iron Sands, a previously exposed U.S. military spying program in New Zealand’s Waihopai region, which facilitated unapproved satellite surveillance for drone strikes. The FBI’s new office, he alleges, may institutionalize such covert operations, masking them under law enforcement cooperation.

Geopolitical Posturing and China Tensions

The timing raises eyebrows. The U.S. is embroiled in proxy conflicts with Russia and Iran while positioning against China—a strategy Prather links to Trump’s ambition to "defeat Chinese communism." New Zealand’s proximity to the Pacific makes it a logistical hub for monitoring China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which bypasses U.S.-controlled naval routes.

Prather warns the FBI’s presence could support:

AI-driven targeting for potential nuclear submarine operations.

Controversial drone strikes in regions like Gaza, Pakistan, or Yemen.

Covert ops shielded by diplomatic cover, akin to Pine Gap’s NSA facilities in Australia.

Moral and Strategic Fallout

The expansion clashes with Trump’s campaign rhetoric of reducing federal overreach. Instead, Prather argues, it reflects capitulation to Greater Israel proponents and the military-industrial complex. Meanwhile, U.S. military overextension—depleted munitions stockpiles from Ukraine and Israel—heightens reliance on nuclear posturing, a dangerous gambit given Russia’s Poseidon drone capabilities and China’s naval expansion.

Public discourse, Prather stresses, must confront the FBI’s role in "global cabal" operations—or risk normalizing unchecked surveillance and military escalations.

