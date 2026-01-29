FBI Whistleblower Kyle Seraphin Exposes Why the Two-Party System Has Failed America

In today’s interview on the Health Ranger Report, Mike Adams interviewed Kyle Seraphin, a former FBI agent turned whistleblower and podcast host, discussing government overreach, constitutional rights, and societal resilience. Seraphin shared his background in military and law enforcement, detailing his disillusionment with FBI practices, including the misuse of counterterrorism tools against domestic dissenters like parents at school board meetings. He emphasized the importance of individual liberty, critical thinking, and decentralized governance, arguing that federal agencies often prioritize power over constitutional principles.

The conversation covered law enforcement accountability, gun rights, and the erosion of trust in institutions, with Seraphin advocating for local community engagement as a safeguard against systemic collapse. He warned of vulnerabilities in U.S. infrastructure, including cyber threats from foreign adversaries, and stressed self-reliance amid economic instability. The discussion concluded with a call for bipartisan dialogue and grassroots solutions rather than reliance on centralized authority. Seraphin’s insights highlighted the tension between government expansion and individual freedoms in contemporary America.

