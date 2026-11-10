The Health Ranger’s newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keith Wells's avatar
Keith Wells
4h

Sending this directly to a loved one who needs to see this thank you

Reply
Share
Kevin_P's avatar
Kevin_P
8h

These almost killed one of my loved ones. Her gall bladder shut down and it had to be removed immediately. The doctor had to remove it through her abdominal muscles which later became a bad hernia. This led to her gaining all the weight back. She had to have a gastrectomy to lose weight to have the surgery to fix the hernia. When removing 90% of her stomach they found and removed a stomach cancer tumor on the outside of it near where the gall bladder was. Thankfully that was everything, and her tests have come back good.

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Adams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.