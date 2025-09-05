FDA raids and censorship: Natural health practitioners expose pharma's war on holistic healing

In a revealing discussion between integrative medicine experts Dr. Peter Glidden, Dr. Alphonzo Monzo, Daniel Kristos, and investigative journalist Mike Adams, a disturbing pattern emerged: federal agencies, Big Pharma, and tech giants are waging a coordinated war against holistic medicine through censorship, armed raids, and biased research funding.

The FDA’s Armed Raids Against Natural Healers

Dr. Monzo, a practitioner specializing in hands-on healing, recounted the terrifying moment when FDA agents stormed his property. "Can you imagine what it’s like to have fully armed FDA agents show up at your house in the morning?" he asked. "You open your garage door, and they’ve all got automatic weapons pointed at you."

Adams, founder of the Health Ranger Report, shared a similar experience when FDA officials threatened his facility with U.S. Marshals over trivial complaints—like the speed of his front gate opening. "They’re lawless tyrants and terrorists," Adams declared.

These raids aren’t isolated incidents but part of a systemic effort to suppress alternative medicine. Dr. Glidden emphasized that naturopathic doctors face felony charges in states like Tennessee simply for practicing their craft, while Big Pharma operates with impunity.

A Century of Suppression: From the Flexner Report to Modern Censorship

The Flexner Report of 1910, funded by Rockefeller interests, dismantled homeopathic hospitals and naturopathic sanitariums, cementing pharmaceutical dominance in American healthcare. Before the report, there were 150 homeopathic hospitals—today, virtually none remain.

Big Tech has picked up where regulators left off. Adams revealed how Google’s "Medic Update" in 2017 erased natural health content from search results. Social media platforms now flag discussions on nutrition, vaccines, and holistic therapies as "misinformation." Even mentioning fried food’s health risks—a fact backed by science—can trigger censorship.

"Wikipedia and Siri will tell you homeopathy is pseudoscience," Glidden noted. "It’s not just a distortion—it’s a 180-degree lie."

Big Pharma’s Endgame: AI-Driven Medical Tyranny

Adams warned of a dystopian future where AI replaces doctors—but only to push pharmaceuticals. "Google is developing AI to diagnose diseases and prescribe drugs," he explained. "Amazon plans drone deliveries for medications. The goal? Turn everyone into a lifelong customer for Big Pharma."

Dr. Glidden painted a grim picture: "In their perfect world, by age 50, you’ll have fake knees, fake hips, hearing aids, spinal fusions, and a pill for every bodily function."

The Rise of Decentralized Health Freedom

Despite the suppression, hope remains. Adams’ Brighton.ai—a free, open-source AI model trained on naturopathic medicine—bypasses Big Pharma’s propaganda. By translating Chinese and Indian herbal research (often superior to U.S. studies), it provides unbiased health insights.

Dr. Monzo is developing a self-help course on hands-on healing, while Dr. Glidden’s book, How to Leave Big Pharma Behind, offers science-backed alternatives. "We don’t need more research," Glidden asserted. "We need medical freedom—equal access to all healing systems."

The Final Battle: Will Humanity Wake Up?

As RFK Jr. dismantles vaccine mandates and states like Florida reject medical tyranny, the establishment is fighting back. Oregon, Washington, and California formed a "mandate coalition" to enforce jabs—proving the desperation of a dying system.

"The truth is coming out," Adams concluded. "Decentralized AI, grassroots movements, and fearless practitioners are breaking Pharma’s stranglehold. But the fight is far from over."

For those seeking alternatives, the message is clear: Reject censorship. Embrace holistic healing. And prepare for the revolution.

