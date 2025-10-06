FDA Faces Lawsuit Over Censorship – ANH-USA and supplement pioneers Durk Pearson/Sandy Shaw sue the FDA for suppressing truthful claims about antioxidants and cancer prevention, violating First Amendment rights.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is facing a historic legal challenge as the Alliance for Natural Health USA (ANH-USA), alongside dietary supplement pioneers Durk Pearson and Sandy Shaw, files a lawsuit accusing the agency of suppressing truthful health claims about antioxidants, cancer prevention, and other vital nutritional benefits.

Attorney Jonathan W. Emord, renowned for defeating the FDA in landmark First Amendment cases, argues that the agency’s censorship regime violates constitutional free speech protections. The lawsuit comes as the Supreme Court’s recent Loper Bright decision weakens regulatory deference, forcing agencies to prove their authority rather than relying on unchecked interpretations of statutes.

FDA’s Long History of Suppressing Truthful Health Claims

Emord, who famously won the Pearson v. Shalala case in 1999—forcing the FDA to allow qualified health claims—explains that the agency continues blocking access to critical nutritional information despite federal law permitting it.

Under the FDA Modernization Act, if a government health agency (such as the NIH or CDC) publishes a health claim—for example, that vitamin D reduces cancer risk—supplement companies should be able to reference that claim without FDA pre-approval. Instead, the FDA has unilaterally rewritten the law, insisting that only it can determine whether such claims are valid.

“The FDA is acting like the Hanoverian kings of England, imposing a prior restraint on speech,” Emord told Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, in an explosive interview on Brighteon.com. “The Founding Fathers intended the federal government to have no power over speech and press—yet the FDA demands you ask permission before telling the truth.”

Big Pharma’s Stranglehold on Public Health

The lawsuit exposes the FDA’s financial conflicts of interest, as the agency routinely protects Big Pharma monopolies by suppressing natural alternatives. Emord highlights:

Tylenol (acetaminophen) toxicity —Despite research showing licorice root (glycyrrhizin) protects the liver, manufacturers refuse to add it to avoid admitting their drug is dangerous.

Statin drugs —The FDA blocked warnings that CoQ10 supplementation prevents statin-induced muscle damage and heart failure.

Ephedra ban—The agency falsely claimed the herb was unsafe at all doses, ignoring its traditional use in Chinese medicine for respiratory health.

“The FDA exists to protect drug industry profits, not public health,” Adams declared. “They’d rather bankrupt America with sick care than allow access to safe, effective nutrients.”

Supreme Court Shift Weakens FDA’s Grip

The Loper Bright ruling strips federal agencies of their unchecked power to interpret laws as they please. Now, courts—not bureaucrats—must decide whether regulations align with Congress’s original intent.

Emord predicts this could dismantle the FDA’s censorship-industrial complex, forcing the agency to:

Allow all 118 health claims backed by federal science by January 2026—or face a lawsuit. Stop suppressing scientific speech—Government-published research cannot be labeled “misinformation” when repeated by private companies. End prior restraints—No more forcing supplement makers to beg for permission before sharing truthful information.

AI vs. Censorship: The Next Frontier

Adams revealed his decentralized AI project, Enoch, which bypasses government and Big Tech censorship by providing uncensored health knowledge—from herbal medicine to vaccine risks—for free.

“Every AI response is user-prompted, meaning the user is the publisher, not us,” Adams explained. “This is the future of free speech—and California is already panicking, trying to regulate it.”

Emord agreed, citing historical parallels where technology outpaced government control, from the printing press to radio. “AI is liberating humanity from state-controlled narratives. The FDA can’t stop it.”

Will the Trump-Kennedy Administration Side with Health Freedom?

With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. now leading Health and Human Services (HHS), there’s hope for reform. Kennedy has vowed to:

End vaccine mandates

Expose FDA corruption

Promote transparency in medicine

However, Adams warned that Big Pharma’s grip on Washington remains strong. “Trump must choose: Empower natural health or keep feeding the sickness industry.”

How You Can Fight Back

Support ANH-USA (ANH-USA.org) in their legal battle.

Use decentralized AI (Brighteon.ai) to access uncensored health knowledge.

Demand Congress rein in the FDA—before it bankrupts America with preventable disease.

“This is the battle for our future,” Emord concluded. “Either we restore free speech in medicine, or we surrender to a system designed to keep us sick.”

