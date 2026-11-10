FDA Warns on GLP-1 Drugs + Marco Rubio Admits U.S. Lost the War + Interview on Digital Privacy and Local Knowledge System

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, host Mike Adams covered the FDA’s new safety warning regarding GLP-1 weight loss drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Zepbound. Adams reported that the FDA is requiring new safety labeling after reviewing 126 clinical trials involving over 134,000 patients, which found 6.4 cases of blindness per 100,000 person years, roughly double the rate among patients on placebo or other glucose-lowering medications. He identified the condition as non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy, which can cause sudden and irreversible vision loss, typically in one eye. Adams characterized the FDA’s action as significant given his view that the agency is rarely prompted to issue such warnings, and he attributed the risk to disrupted blood flow that he speculated may be linked to poor nutrition or other factors. He also referenced Ozempic’s own website safety information, which lists possible thyroid tumors, pancreatitis, vision changes, and other serious side effects. Adams reiterated his long-standing position that GLP-1 drugs are shortcuts taken by people unwilling to change their diets and lifestyles, while distinguishing them from peptides such as BPC-157, which he said he uses intranasally.

Adams also discussed the broader geopolitical and preparedness themes featured in the episode. He claimed that Senator Marco Rubio has effectively admitted the United States does not control the Strait of Hormuz and is now asking G7 nations to address the situation, which Adams framed as contradicting earlier assertions by President Trump that the U.S. had defeated Iran and controlled the strait. Adams predicted that the war with Iran is not over and that Iran will retain control over the Strait of Hormuz for the foreseeable future due to geography, while asserting that the U.S. Navy has been diminished and that the military-industrial complex profits from prolonged conflict. He also promoted his upcoming free survival course at BrightU.com and a Black Friday sale at HealthRangerStore.com, citing expected food and supplement price increases in 2027. In a separate segment, Adams demonstrated using bailing wire to clamp and join pipes as an alternative to standard adapters, and he announced a new open-source offline knowledge base called BrightKB, which he said will be pre-installed on Above Phone Linux notebooks and released free of charge around Thanksgiving.

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