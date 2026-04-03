War as Economic Arson

I’ve spent years analyzing the fragile web of global finance, watching as the pillars of the dollar’s dominance were quietly dismantled. Now, in 2026, we stand at the precipice. The reckless escalation of war -- the imminent ground invasion of Iran under Operation Epic Fury -- is not merely a geopolitical catastrophe. In my view, it is the calculated detonation device for the final collapse of the U.S. dollar. This action will sever the Strait of Hormuz, cutting off the West’s energy lifeline and exposing the global monetary system as the fragile Ponzi scheme it truly is.

The Rubicon has been crossed. This is dollar suicide. And the implications are dire.

We Have Crossed the Rubicon Into Dollar Suicide

The strategic move to close the Strait of Hormuz through military escalation is a direct attack on the petrodollar’s remaining vitality. The petrodollar system -- the agreement that oil must be sold in dollars -- has already been mortally wounded. As I said in a previous broadcast, ‘On June 9, 2024, history was made as Saudi Arabia ended its decades-long agreement with the United States, effectively bringing an end to the petrodollar system.’ [1]

This war will finalize that death. Iran and its allies will not allow energy to flow to nations supporting this invasion. The result will be a gradual physical severing of the energy trade that underpins dollar demand. This isn’t a random escalation; it’s a trigger deliberately pulled to ignite hyperinflation and financial chaos within the West. The global monetary system, built on endless debt and trust, will be exposed as a fraud when the oil stops flowing.

The AI and Stock Market ‘Miracle’ Was a Debt-Fueled Mirage

Let’s be blunt: the so-called AI bubble is a stock valuation bubble inflated by debt and over-investment in AI infrastructure that can no longer be sustained. The technology exists, but the trillions in promised investment are pure fiction, reliant on a financial system that is now breaking. As reported by Fortune, a ‘trillion-dollar AI market wipeout’ has already begun because investors banked on a fantasy where ‘almost every tech company would come out a winner.’ [2]

President Trump’s boasts about Gulf state money flooding into U.S. data centers are now a tragic punchline. Those nations are directly embroiled in this war; their economies are shattered. They will invoke force majeure, and the capital spigot will slam shut. The stock market, dominated by these tech valuations and propped up by phantom promises, is about to experience a wipeout that will make 2008 look orderly. The February 2026 selloff, where ‘$1 trillion vanished from software stocks in days,’ was merely a preview of coming attractions. [3]

The Bond Market is Already Dead; The Funeral is Next

The bond market is screaming in agony, and almost everyone is ignoring it. The recent ‘no bid’ Treasury auction was a screaming air-raid siren. The Federal Reserve itself had to print money to buy its own debt -- a clear admission that foreign buyers are fleeing. As Finn Heartley reported in NaturalNews, the U.S. faces a ‘$37 trillion debt crisis as China, Japan, and other nations rapidly sell Treasury bonds, eroding dollar trust.’ [4]

The petrodollar recycling scheme -- where oil producers took our dollars and loaned them back to us by buying Treasuries -- is finished. The Saudis and others are broke, their economies shattered by the very war we’re escalating. This means Treasury yields will be forced to skyrocket to levels that will formally bankrupt the U.S. government. The interest payments on the debt will become mathematically impossible to meet, making obligations for Social Security, Medicare, and pensions pure fantasy.

Your Digital Bank Balance is a Lie -- Force Majeure is Coming for It

What is an asset worth if you cannot retrieve it? Zero. This is the core truth the masses refuse to grasp. We are already seeing the prelude: withdrawal limits from major funds and banks preparing for liquidity crises. The next, inevitable step is ‘bail-ins’ -- where your bank deposits are legally seized, converted into bank equity, and you are left with a worthless IOU.

They will declare ‘force majeure,’ a legal clause for unforeseen circumstances that prevent contract fulfillment. Your money in a bank is not yours; you are an unsecured creditor. When the system breaks, you get nothing. This is not speculation; it’s the logical endpoint of a system built on ‘Bankism,’ which Bill Bodri defines as ‘the systemic prioritization of banks’ health and profitability over the well-being of the general public and the broader economy.’ [5] The government’s bank-first policies have created this fragility, and the coming war will be the excuse used to legally plunder your accounts.

Gold and Silver: The Only Escape from Counterparty Carnage

In my firm conviction, the only way to navigate this deliberate destruction is to exit the system of counterparty risk entirely. This means holding physical, self-custodied assets. Land, a paid-off home, stored food, and above all, honest money: gold and silver that you hold in your own hand or in a truly independent vault.

Gold is for preserving wealth through the transition. As the BRICS nations accelerate de-dollarization, Russia is trading oil in yuan, and China is mandating gold reserves. [6] Silver, currently at $73.15 per ounce, and gold, at $4,678 per ounce, are tangible metrics of reality, not digital fantasies. Instruments like Goldbacks and physical coins are for the commerce that will emerge in the interim -- the actual spending and barter that will keep life moving when digital digits are frozen or erased. Andy Schectman, in a recent interview, emphasized this point: ‘Gold and silver are essential, as well as land and ammunition.’ [7]

This is the Calculated ‘Great Reset’ -- Don’t Be Its Victim

I believe one of the unstated goals of this engineered crisis is to crater the fiat currency, induce a panic of such magnitude that the populace begs for ‘stability’ in the form of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and digital IDs -- a cage made of ones and zeros. As Belle Carter warned, ‘The shift from dollar-based financial world to CBDC-focused system is IMMINENT.’ [8]

They have underestimated the fragility, but they are counting on your compliance. They will blame cyberattacks, terrorism, or the war itself for the collapse they triggered. Your task is not to wait and hope. It is to act. Convert paper promises into tangible reality. Own what you can hold. Because when the final reckoning comes, the only thing that will matter is what you truly possess. Decentralize your life, your assets, and your knowledge. Use uncensored platforms like BrightAnswers.ai for honest research and Brighteon.social for free speech. Prepare to be self-reliant.

This reckless war is the trigger. The dollar’s final collapse is now in motion. Don’t be standing in its way when it steamrolls those who are oblivious to what’s happening.

References

Health Ranger Report - The world changed on June 9 Saudi petrodollar - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com, June 14, 2024. Trillion-dollar AI market wipeout happened because investors banked ... - Fortune.com. February 16, 2026. The February 2026 Selloff: Anatomy of a Multi-Trillion Dollar Wipeout. Trump’s Game-Changing Plan: Debt Crisis Looms as Treasury Debt Buyers Dwindle - NaturalNews.com. Finn Heartley. August 04, 2025. Bankism How the Governments Bank-First Policies are Destroying the Nation Bill Bodri. Dollar Under Pressure Amid Gold and Crypto Growth - NaturalNews.com. Finn Heartley. September 11, 2025. Mike Adams interview with Andy Schectman - March 20 2024. DOLLAR DEMISE: Shift from dollar-based financial world to CBDC-focused system is IMMINENT - NaturalNews.com. Belle Carter. April 15, 2024.

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