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Silvia Rousseva's avatar
Silvia Rousseva
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I agree that, paradoxically, the attack on Iran is also a war on the West. As was the war in Ukraine, by the way. As were tariffs in the U.S. but that's a different topic. We do not want data centers! They contribute nothing to the economy or to our humanity. I would say they undermine both. But let's not kid ourselves: AI is not just a bubble - it is the ultimate tool of control. Digital CBDCs are the next step in the subjugation process, but not the final one: the chip in the head is what will finish us off as human beings. Or the smart dust, as they case may be.

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